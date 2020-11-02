Michigan eases self-exclusion rules for gamblers

Individuals who voluntarily signed up for a lifetime ban from gambling in Michigan will find that lifetime has a new meaning. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MBGC) had the ban policy in place for almost 20 years, but has decided to back away from the strict interpretation of lifetime ban, allowing some gamblers to return to the activity. The move comes at the same time that the three commercial casinos in the state – Greektown, MGM Grand Detroit and MotorCity – have been forced to operate at just 15% of their normal capacity due to COVID-19.

The lifetime ban list reportedly contained 4,825 names as of October 1, according to the MGBC. The Disassociated Persons List (DPL) only applies to commercial casinos, as tribal casinos are not included. However, the Board felt it was time to make some changes to the ban policy that it felt might be too restrictive. Michael Burke, the president of the Michigan Association on Problem Gambling and the MGCB, asserts, The majority of our board felt the Disassociated Persons List lifetime ban in Michigan may have acted as a deterrent to gamblers who may be more likely to sign up if they have other self-exclusion options, such as a two- or five-year ban available.”

The changes to the DPL won’t apply to everyone. Only those who signed on more than five years ago can request to be removed, and the Board will review each petition individually. According to the MGCB, it has already started to receive applications from listed persons and has 30 business days to respond to any request made through a “fully completed form.”

Adds MGCB executive director Richard S. Kalm, “Previously, the state used criminal law to combat a gambling problem for a lifetime, which is an expensive, harsh way to deal with an addiction. A lifetime ban actually may deter some people from signing up. For others, their life circumstances may have changed. Of course, people with gambling problems may request removal and resume behaviors they sought to prevent by going on the list. I’ve received many requests over the years from people on the Disassociated Persons List who wanted to remove their names, but state law did not offer the option until the new act was signed Oct. 16.”

Just because someone requests removal and has it granted by the MGCB doesn’t mean they will be able to start gambling at the state’s commercial casinos. These have the authority to maintain their own do-not-serve lists and, if someone is not permitted into the property, he or she will have to work that out directly with the gambling operator to find a resolution.