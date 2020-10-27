tennis-integrity-unit-appoints-new-legal-director

The Tennis Integrity Unit(TIU) has appointed a new legal director to their organisation, as the body moves to become a fully independent anti-corruption watchdog ahead of the 2021 season. The TIU have also revealed they will be renamed as the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on 1 January 2021.

The TIU have appointed Ben Rutherford to take up the role of Legal Director. At the TIU Rutherford will be expected to tackle corruption and match-fixing issues, with the role to expand to take on anti-doping within world tennis in 2022.

Rutherford has a strong background in sports administration, having served as Senior Legal Counsel and Integrity Unit Manager for World Rugby. During his time at World Rugby, Rutherford established a high-level anti-corruption and integrity program and created anti-corruption partnerships with INTERPOL and the Gambling Commission.

Rutherford commented in a statement that he was delighted with the new opportunity with the TIU. “I have had a fantastic eleven years at World Rugby and I’m extremely proud of the work I’ve done there. It is fascinating to be at the start of a new journey in tennis with the formation of the ITIA and I can’t wait to begin,” Rutherford said.

TIU CEO Jonny Gray was happy with Rutherford’s appointment as the TIU look to reform into an independent body for the 2021 season. “Ben is a global expert in anti-corruption and anti-doping in sport and has achieved great things within world rugby. We are thrilled that he will be joining us as we start on a new chapter for integrity in sport,” Gray added.

The TIU continues to be active in the world tennis following the resumption of the season. Most recently, the TIU was called in to investigate claims of match-fixing at the 2020 French Open in Paris. A first-round doubles match between Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig against Madison Brengle and Yana Sizikova was the focus of an investigation. French authorities were alerted to highly suspicious betting activity by local bookmakers across multiple European markets.