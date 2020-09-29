flutter-to-hang-onto-scientific-games-for-another-five-years

Scientific Games Corp. may have run into a little trouble with its revenue recently, but the gaming technology supplier will bounce back stronger than ever if it keeps doing what it’s doing. It’s already hooked up with FanDuel, and, this past July, it announced that Tipico, the sportsbook and iGaming operator, had tapped the company to provide tech solutions as it looked to enter the growing U.S. market. Earlier this month, Resorts Digital Gaming signed a multi-year deal with Sci Games that extended an existing partnership. Now, Flutter Entertainment has determined that switching providers wouldn’t make a lot of sense at this point and will hang onto Sci Games a little longer.

According to a press release from yesterday, Sci Games is now locked in with Flutter for another five years. It will continue to give the iGaming operator access to its OpenSports solution for use across all its global brands, and the agreement comes following a partnership that was first signed in 2000. At the time, Sci Games began working with Flutter and Paddy Power, and the renewal marks a huge milestone for both Sci Games and Flutter.

Explains Rik Barker, the chief information officer for Flutter Entertainment UK & Ireland Division, “We’re very pleased to renew our partnership with Scientific Games. Whilst we take great pride in our proprietary technology and product development capabilities, Scientific Games’ OpenSports technology has been a key part of our sports betting platforms for many years. The reliability and scalability of their technology provides us with a robust platform to deliver on our strategic goals. As we enter a new era of sports betting, we’re looking forward to working with their world-class teams and technology to capitalize on the opportunities across our sector.”

Despite Sci Games seeing a fair amount of turmoil this year, it is setting itself up to rebound higher. Just recently, the company announced that chairman Ronald Perelman was stepping down after having agreed to sell his controlling stake. Coming in is a group of investors that include former Aristocrat Leisure heavyweights, and this could prove to be the injection of energy and fresh talent the company needs.

About ten years after Sci Games and Flutter first connected with Paddy Power, the sportsbook rolled out Live Odds bets and continued to introduce new solutions that built upon Sci Games’ OpenSports platform. When Paddy Power and Betfair merged, Sci Games was there, as well, ensuring a smooth transition. Sci Games’ Jordan Levin, who heads the company’s digital operations, says of the renewal of the partnership, “Flutter operates some of the world’s most innovative, diverse and distinctive sports betting and gaming brands. Over the last two decades, we’ve worked together through major shifts in technology, player expectations and the ramping up of U.S. sports betting where we partner with FanDuel. We share a common ambition to take podium positions in key regulated markets through responsible, engaging and safe player experiences.”