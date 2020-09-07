Resorts Digital Gaming signs multi-Year extension with Scientific Games for iGaming solutions in New Jersey

LAS VEGAS – September 8, 2020 – Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) and Resorts Digital Gaming will continue to provide authentic casino games in New Jersey after the Companies agreed to an extension for iGaming.

Resortscasino.com and mohegansuncasino.com offer online players in New Jersey with more than 500 slots titles, alongside an extensive range of table games. The Atlantic City casino first partnered with Scientific Games in 2015 and utilizes Scientific Games’ OpenGaming™ to deliver breakthrough iGaming experiences to its players.

Resorts Digital Gaming will continue to offer Scientific Games’ industry-leading player experiences through the OpenGaming ecosystem with access to the widest range of game titles from the world’s leading studios available via Open Gaming SystemTM (OGS). In addition, Resorts will continue to operate Scientific Games’ OpenPlatform™, the industry leading player account management platform.

Ed Andrewes, CEO Resorts Digital Gaming, said, “Scientific Games has been an integral supplier for Resorts’ digital operations for a number of years, which helped make it a simple decision to maintain our successful partnership. The content provided seamlessly via OpenGaming plays a big part in making ResortsCasino.com one of New Jersey’s go-to online casinos.”

Jordan Levin, Group CEO, Digital for Scientific Games Digital, added, “As one of the foremost operators in New Jersey, we are proud to extend our long-standing collaboration with Resorts. The renewal rubberstamps the strength of our working relationship and of our OpenGaming portfolio. We look forward to driving the partnership forward to ever higher levels and increased gains for both parties.”

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry’s broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.