the-top-10-podcasts-you-should-be-listening-to

Podcasts have become the weapon of choice for time-poor professionals looking for inspiration or an edge in the gambling industry. From first time rookies to seasoned veterans, one must not only master the industry but also mental and physical health, and a good working knowledge of the business world. With an overload of information available, the Calvinayre.com team crunched out some of the better podcasts, including some notable winners from the poker, gambling and business world, to add to your streaming list.

The Gary Vee Audio Experience

You would have to be living off the grid like Ted Kaczynski to not know Gary Vaynerchuk. Gary Vee is a modern-day renaissance man, who has dominated the start-up and business world. His podcast has sat firmly in the Apple top ten like the Patriots in the playoffs. Gary Vee puts out some of the most engaging marketing and business content on the internet, that includes the direct approach to chasing success in life and business.

Bet the Board

Payne is a professional sport better, while Todd Fuhrman is the host of Fox Sports ‘Lock It In’. They bring a ton of betting insight on the NFL and college football. They bring some consistent analysis to the table that covers match-ups, injuries, coaching and line movement. They have a great understanding of the market and consistent betting analysis.

The Tim Ferris Show

The man known as the “world’s best human guinea pig” takes his act to the airwaves with a brilliant all-star guest list. From Michael Lewis to Jamie Foxx, Ferris interviews the best and the brightest for productive hacks and success tips in life and business. Learn how to say ‘No’ gracefully or learn a body hack. Ferris has something for everyone searching for success advice in business or life. This is a must-listen for any industry executive.

School of Greatness

New York Times bestselling author Lewis Howes has created a podcast to share stories from some of the world’s leading entrepreneurs. The former pro athlete sits down with the likes of Russell Simmons and Tony Robbins to name a few. A show for entrepreneurs who are looking to get some inspiration before launching their first business idea.

The Joe Rogan Experience

Stand-up comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan host one of the most popular podcasts on the internet. The 52-year-old has charisma in spades and attracts guests from Elon Musk to Andrew Yang. He isn’t afraid to ask the hard questions and in one episode, puts Lance Armstrong on the spot. Rogan won’t shy away from controversy with guests including Jordan Peterson and Ben Shapiro. Highly entertaining and it will take some time to get through the 1500 episodes that Rogan has on file.

Behind the Bets

Doug Kezirian, Stanford Steve and Chris Fallica talk all things related to the culture of sports betting in the U.S. The team do a deep dive into everything from the NFL, NBA to horse racing. They’ll do a solid breakdown of the data and focus on key match-ups and possible outcomes. They’ll also do some special event shows and breakdown any upcoming UFC or boxing bouts.

Red Chip Poker

With more than 2.5 million downloads, Red Chip Poker is one of the more popular poker podcasts on the net. Hosts Zac Shaw and James Sweeney will break down coaching sessions, talk strategy on the river and boast some of the best guests in the poker industry. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone in the poker industry. The guys will cover strategy for any situation across live tables to online games. Your game will go to another level with this podcast.

Thinking Poker Podcast

Hosts Andrew Brokos and Nate Meyvis host a weekly show that focuses on poker strategies and industry news from the poker world. The guys aren’t afraid to give a robust opinion on the latest poker books and have a host of guests who offer advice that will help your game. The team will also break down specific hands and situations from people who have had experience on the felt.

Chasing Poker Greatness

Brad Wilson hosts a weekly show that includes interviews with some of the best and brightest in the poker business. The show fills in the gaps of those players who have spent years perfecting their skills before their journeys to the final table on WSOP, WPT and other legendary events. Wilson finds out what these players went through before achieving success on the felt.

Smart Poker Study Podcast

The perfect podcast for a player at the start of their career on the felt. Host Sky Matsuhashi has over 250 episodes that explore the mechanics behind poker strategy, interviews with professional players and poker industry news. It’s the perfect meat and potatoes podcast to hone your craft in the poker world.