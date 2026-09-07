To empower human progress
By building a better connected and prosperous world for all.
A life in progress
That’s what I’ve been building on ever since.
ORIGIN AND FORMATIVE YEARS
I was born the day JFK challenged America to reach the moon. I grew up on a small pig farm in Saskatchewan, where my father taught me a lesson I’ve never forgotten: the worst day working for yourself beats the best day working for anyone else.Read more
THE JOURNEY
When my family couldn’t afford university, I got a loan, rented a truck, and sold fruit up and down a Saskatchewan highway until I’d paid for my own tuition. Nobody needed to explain entrepreneurship to me after that.Read more
CAREER AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
I built a Vancouver tech hub before most people had heard of the internet, then spotted a bigger opportunity in online gambling. I sold nearly everything to build it, and later founded Bodog, a brand built to mean anything I wanted.Read more
MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS
By 2007, Bodog had taken me from a pig farm to the cover of Forbes. I stepped back from running it and built elsewhere, becoming a citizen of Antigua, where I’ve since developed Canada Place and the $400M+ Nikki Beach Resort & Spa.Read more
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
Payments were always the hardest part of my business, which is what pulled me toward Bitcoin early. Today my focus is a technology venture portfolio covering trust infrastructure, blockchain and fintech, centered on how to make a digital system something people and institutions can actually rely on.Read more
INVESTMENT PHILOSOPHY
My focus today spans defence, space, healthcare, robotics and software, and the infrastructure quietly running the modern economy. Blockchain is part of that picture too, but I back conviction over consensus.Read more
PHILANTHROPY AND SOCIAL IMPACT
Success mainly means having something worth giving back. I don’t forget how easily my own story could have gone differently, which is why education sits at the centre of the Calvin Ayre Foundation.Read more
DIPLOMACY
In 2017, I was appointed Economic Envoy for Antigua and Barbuda, advising the government on cooperation and commerce with other nations. Antigua is my home, and I’m proud to help expand opportunity for all my fellow citizens, regardless of their background or employment focus.Read more
PERSONAL PASSIONS
Property design became a real passion of mine, sparked almost by accident by a Costa Rica project that MTV once turned into a Cribs episode. That interest only grew with every place where I put down roots, and these days I put just as much into staying fit and healthy.Read more
VALUES & BELIEFS
Everything traces back to a handful of convictions: a team gets further pulling together, effort should be tied to reward, and self-reliance beats waiting for permission. I learned it raising a piglet, and I’ve built a career on it since.Read more
VISION FOR THE FUTURE
I’ve technically reached retirement age, but I have no intention of acting like it. My eyes are still on the horizon, chasing the same idea I’ve carried since Saskatchewan: to empower human progress, for everyone.Read more
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FOR PROGRESS
What happens when technology is pointed deliberately at human progress? AYRE Think Tank explores inclusivity, connection, prosperity and progress.Read more
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FOR PURPOSE
Ayre Group’s long-term investments allocate capital across public companies, private businesses and real assets, built for structural change and growth.Read more
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News & Updates
Where it started
I am Calvin Edward Ayre, a Canadian-born entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist based in Antigua, active today across long-term investment, real estate development, technology and philanthropy. I built my first company in the early internet era and later founded the gambling brand Bodog, which I stepped back from operating in 2007.
I didn’t plan to build one thing, I keep building. What started as a single bet on an unproven idea became a pattern: spot what others dismiss, back it early, stay in for the long run.