Payments were always the hardest part of my business, which is what pulled me toward Bitcoin early. Today my focus is a technology venture portfolio covering trust infrastructure, blockchain and fintech, centered on how to make a digital system something people and institutions can actually rely on.

Payments were always the hardest part of my business, which is what pulled me toward Bitcoin early. Today my focus is a technology venture portfolio covering trust infrastructure, blockchain and fintech, centered on how to make a digital system something people and institutions can actually rely on. Read more →