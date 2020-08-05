Since its inception, Bitcoin often touted as the miracle solution for the online gambling industry. The people pushing blockchain technology for gambling spent their time selling the sizzle but never offered the substance to back it up. That’s why at CalvinAyre.com, we’ve created a new section, Bitcoin-for-Gambling.

The Bitcoin for Gambling section offers the first steps to integrating a bitcoin solution into your business. We do our best to avoid the sizzle and focus on the substance to make informed choices. When you’re ready to integrate Bitcoin into your business, we can help you find the right technology solution for your operation.

Our Bitcoin for Gambling section contains five categories; Players, Operators, Content Providers, Service Providers and Resources.

The Players section contains for the consumers of gambling in mind. It explains how players can purchase bitcoin, set up a bitcoin wallet, and use bitcoin to gamble rather than credit cards or other deposit and withdrawal methods.

The Operators section is for iGaming operators. What are the benefits of integrating bitcoin into your business? How can I use Bitcoin to onboard players? How can an iGaming operator manage bitcoin in their treasury? We’ll do our best to answer those and more.

The Content Providers section contains information for developers and platform providers. Did you know you can build slots directly on the blockchain? Find out why a Bitcoin SV random number generator works better and convert your existing titles to Bitcoin SV.

Are you a Gambling Service Provider? This section offers tips and information to help payment providers, affiliates, rating sites, and even regulators get the most out of integrating Bitcoin SV into their business.

The Bitcoin for Gambling Resources Directory is a listing of consultants, exchanges, service providers and other businesses that can help your business integrate Bitcoin SV into your operation.

The Bitcoin for Gambling section is a living document with new articles and resources added regularly. If you have a question you need answers to that you don’t see here, please contact us at [email protected] and we’ll help you out. If we can’t, we’ll put you in contact with someone who can.

If you’re already using Bitcoin SV in your iGaming business or offer services to help iGaming businesses better use Bitcoin SV and would like to be listed in our resource directory email me directly, and we’ll have you added.