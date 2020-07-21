singapore-resorts-continue-to-expand-their-reopening

Business has slowly resumed for Singapore’s integrated resorts (IRs) with both the Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa re-opening some of their non-gaming amenities. Both resorts are moving into a staged re-opening, in-line with the government’s COVID plan, but the industry continues to operate under heavy pandemic restrictions.

Over the last month, the Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa have partially opened some hotel rooms, retail and a successful health restricted opening of their casino and gaming facilities.

The Marina Bay Sands made the announcement on its website on July 17:

“Marina Bay Sands will re-open our iconic Hotel and infinity pool to the public from 17 July. Banyan Tree Spa, Fitness Club, RISE, Renku, Spago and Sampan Rides will also resume operations on the same day. This marks the next milestone in our re-opening plans, which already sees ArtScience Museum, Casino, Sands SkyPark Observation Deck, The Shoppes and restaurants in the mall resuming operations.”

Resorts World Sentosa announced on its website that Universal Studios Singapore, as well as their hotel facilities and S.E.A Aquarium, were open to visitors. Under the new restrictions, restaurants will now be able to receive diners.

Under phase two lifting of restrictions, many of the larger hotels continue to take a cautious approach to the re-opening, with hygiene standards strictly enforced. Earlier in the month, Marina Bay Sands Senior VP of Resort Operations Paul Town highlighted the strict approach they are taking to the reopening:

“Even though we have earlier restarted some of our operations, we continue to adopt a cautious and measured approach as we re-open more of our facilities and limit access at this initial stage. Restrictions may be progressively eased as the overall COVID-19 situation improves. Our aim is to re-open with a fresh suite of experiences and safeguards in place to instil a greater sense of comfort and reassurance as we begin to welcome back our guests.”

While the lifting of restrictions is the government circuit breaker to jumpstart the economy, the country continues to battle a second wave in the pandemic. The Singapore Ministry of Health reported 123 new COVID-19 cases on July 20, taking Singapore’s total to 48,035.