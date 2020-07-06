simplex-makes-buying-bitcoin-sv-much-easier

This is a guest contribution by Patrick Thompson, a writer with CoinGeek.com. Simplex has adopted Bitcoin SV support, and in the process has made it easier for users to buy Bitcoin SV and use it for buying, selling, and potentially gambling. This article first appeared on CoinGeek.com.

Simplex, the leading provider of global credit and debit card processing for digital currency exchanges, brokers, and wallets, has just added Bitcoin SV (BSV) support.

“Through Simplex and its extensive partner network, it just became much easier for consumers in numerous geographic territories to acquire BSV by simply using a payment card,” said Jimmy Nguyen, founding president of the Bitcoin Association.

Some of Simplex’s partners such as BiKi, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Bitmart, BitMax, CoinEx, Cross exchange, DigiFinex, Huobi, KuCoin, MXC, OKEx, and Poloniex, already support BSV.

With Simplex’s BSV integration, users can expect many more of Simplex’s 150+ partners to allow individuals to buy BSV with their credit and debit cards through their own platforms in the near future.

What can I do with BSV?

If you are buying BSV for the first time through a Simplex partner and are wondering what you can do with BSV, we recommend checking out this great article by Anypay that examines some of BSV’s most interesting consumer-facing apps.

If you are an enterprise buying BSV for the first time and are looking to put your BSV to work by using it for micropayments and data transmission, you may want to take a look at MetaStreme, the Bitcoin wallet designed to meet the demands of high volume transaction applications.

And if you are a software engineer looking to put your BSV to work, you should take a look at the recent WeAreDevelopers webinar where Jimmy Nguyen and nChain CTO Steve Shadders discussed “Bitcoin SV: The massively scaled blockchain to meet developer needs.”

In the webinar Nguyen and Shadders explore a few of the many reasons why you will want to build on Bitcoin. They also point the audience to several resources that will help them create, regardless of their experience level.

Unlike many digital currencies you are probably familiar with, you will quickly learn that BSV has real utility and is used by both consumers and enterprises every day. From applications that bring the world one step closer to the Metanet, to services that allow businesses to build high throughput and scalable applications that run atop the Bitcoin blockchain, there are a variety of applications and services on the Bitcoin network that you will not find on any other blockchain.