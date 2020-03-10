Decentralizing operations with Bitcoin SV

BITCOIN

Bitcoin SV (BSV) has been helping enterprises build decentralized applications or dApps on the BSV Blockchain. With the distributed ledger’s qualities of stability, scalability, and security, many have been realizing how dApps can be used to ease transactions across different fields, including the iGaming sector.

A case in point along online betting is Peergame. Peergame.com is a gaming platform and dApp built on the BSV Blockchain. The application was launched in August 2019 and has since been offering provably fair gambling to its users.

Users of this BSV dApp need to use MoneyButton to make bets, just like how Ethereum dApp users use MetaMask. MoneyButton, although a separate platform, serves as the in-game wallet from where bets will come from and where winning will be deposited into.

Peergame has five games on its shelf: Turtle Race, Bitto, Ladder, Monkey’s Flag, and Baccarat. The simplicity of enjoying online casino gaming on this platform is explained below.

1. Log into your MoneyButton wallet account to access Peergame.

2. Go to Peergame.com, and then choose the casino game you want to play.

3. Choose the amount of BSV you want to bet.

4. Wait for the bet transaction to be processed, and then start the game.

5. After each round, a losing bet deducts the BSV wager you placed from your wallet and a winning bet credits the payout to your wallet. You can go back to your MoneyButton Wallet to see the transactions from the game.

The whole process is quick and simple as the transaction is wallet-to-wallet. The better thing is MoneyButton’s wallet service connects all services and dApps built on Bitcoin SV Blockchain. So other than Peergame, there are other BSV gaming platforms players can turn to that follow the same easy flow of payment transactions.

BSV’s power is not only seen in iGaming but also in other online activities like social networking. Twetch is an example of a social media platform that now transacts in BSV via MoneyButton through which users can pay and receive BSV for their actions like following, sharing, posting and commenting onsite.

