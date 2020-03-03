NetEnt games live with Betfred

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt increases its UK footprint via an agreement with Betfred. A wide range of award-winning games has already been launched and are now available to Betfred’s large player base.

After a successful direct integration, a wide range of NetEnt games has been launched with Betfred in the UK regulated market.

“We are obviously delighted to partner up with one of the leading UK operators with their large base of dedicated players. I’m certain that the Betfred players will enjoy our games with unique features and that our tools will help Betfred grow their business within online gaming,” says Andy Whitworth, Managing Director, NetEnt UK Ltd.

“NetEnt is and has always been known for the quality of their games. I think the upcoming roadmap looks very interesting and we look forward to offering both the classics and exciting new titles at Betfred,” says Andrew Horne, Head of eGaming, Betfred.

For additional information please contact:

[email protected]

Comments