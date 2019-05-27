POKER

Virtual Rail: SCOOP wins for Foxen, Fox and Koon; Tuna-Lover 888 double

BY Lee Davy ON May 27, 2019

A quickfire round-up from the virtual tables featuring the big guns firing on all cylinders in the PokerStars Spring Championship of Online Poker, and a double winner on 888Poker’s XL Inferno series.

virtual-rail-scoop-wins-for-foxen-fox-and-koon-tuna-lover-888-doubleOver six days, God created night and day; the sky and the seas; land and vegetation; the stars, the sun and the moon; sea creatures and birds; and animals and humans. Then he thought, “Screw this, I need a break,” before taking a day to chill out, and if you believe the rumours he booked a table at Nando’s, lit seven of those tea candle things, opened his laptop, and played the PokerStars Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP).

Here are a few more ‘Gods’ doing the same thing.

The star of the week was Rui ‘RuiNF’ Ferreira who bagged two SCOOP titles in two days. The Triple COOP winner defeated 110-entrants to win the $49,458.31 first prize in SCOOP 39 (H) $2,100 6-Max No-Limit Hold’em and followed that up by conquering a 245-entrant field in SCOOP 45 (H) $5,200 8-Max No-Limit Hold’em High Roller for a more impressive $224,007.51.

The high rollers also had an impressive week.

The Global Poker Index (GPI) World #1, Alex ‘bigfox86’ Foxen, vanquished 820-foes on his way to a $68,904 victory in SCOOP 54 (H) $530 Zoom No-Limit Hold’em. Elio ‘smokrokflock’ Fox battered 840-entrants on his way to collect $65,333.550 after taking down SCOOP 43 (H) $530 8-Max Limit Hold’em PKO. And Jason ‘jakoon1985’ Koon topped a field of 243-entrants to earn the $28,913 top prize in SCOOP 73 (M) $530 6+ No-Limit Hold’em.

Mike “SirWatts’ Watson clobbered 54-entrants to win the $94,915 first prize in SCOOP 73 (H) $5,200 6+ No-Limit Hold’em. Matt ‘MUSTAFABET’ Ashton overthrew 73-entrants to bank the $27,750 first prize in SCOOP 50 (H) $2,100 Razz, for his second title. And last year’s World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) Main Event winner, Tankanza, bettered 2,757-entrants to win the $80,589.90 first prize in SCOOP 40 (M) $215 No-Limit Hold’em Mini-Super Tuesday Edition.

Other known pros acting as the proverbial serpent in the garden were Jans ‘Graftekkel’ Arends, who crushed 597-entrants to bank the $203,215.08 first prize in SCOOP 40 (H) $2,100 No-Limit Hold’em Super Tuesday Special. Benny ‘RunGodLike’ Glaser quelled the thirst of 191-entrants when he clipped the title in SCOOP 41 (H) $1,050 8-Game for $45,840 (his second title of the series after winning SCOOP 13 (M) $215 Triple Draw 2-7). Laszlo ‘omaha4rollz’ Bujtas routed a field of 216-entrants to add $83,041.80 to his bankroll with the win in SCOOP 46 (H) $530 6-Max Pot-Limit Omaha. And it wouldn’t be a top online series without success for Mike ‘goleafsgoeh’ Leah – the Canadian took down the 676-entrant SCOOP 44 (M) $109 H.O.R.S.E for $12,675.

At the end of 14 days of action, SCOOP has produced 181-tournaments, 844,617 entrants and $74,358,477 in prize money, including $11,173,808 in first place prizes.

‘Tuna_Lover’ Bags Two 888Poker XL Inferno Titles

From a series that’s guaranteeing more than $80m in prize money to one that’s promising a smidgen over $1.4m: 888Poker’s XL Inferno, and this week we had a double winner.

888Poker reg, ‘Tuna_Lover’ took down the 720-entrant, $55 buy-in, $30,000 GTD DeepStack for $6,582, a hop, skip and a jump away from beating 685-entrants in a $30k GTD PKO event for $5,519.

The $250 buy-in, $500,000 GTD XL Inferno Main Event is currently underway, so somebody else will have to take care of the fate of man for another day at least.

Comments

