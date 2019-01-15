POKER

Another round-up from the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure live from the land of Lenny Kravitz including Justin Bonomo winning the second $25,000 No-Limit Hold’em Single Day event and news of the lineup of Season 2 of PokerGO’s Stories From The Felt.

Another day in paradise is over, and a familiar name clings onto the headlines like an expensive paper clip – Justin Bonomo has won the second of three $25,000 Single-Day No-Limit Hold’em events.

The tournament attracted 47-entrants, and Bonomo turned it into a juiceless lemon somewhere in the nether regions of 10 and 11 hours of opens, calls and raises. It’s his first victory since winning the $10m first prize in the $1m buy-in Big One for One Drop at the World Series of Poker (WSOP).

It’s his third cash at the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA), finishing fourth in the $10,300 and $50,000 No-Limit Hold’em events. Last year’s incredible run that saw Bonomo win a record $25,428,935, replacing Daniel Negreanu at the head of the All-Time Live Tournament Money Earned List with $43,612,811, began with a sterling start at the PCA banking close to $1.5m in prize money, including a fourth-place finish in the $50,000 and a runner-up finish to Cary Katz in the $100,000.

Bonomo will be hoping for déjà vu.

It was a final table stacked with in-form high rollers. Only two stood out like a dirty joke in a convent. Jesus Cortes continued his emergence in the high roller scene by adding a runner-up finish to the $828,560 he banked for finishing third in the $100,000 a few days ago. And Nick Petrangelo was the only person making his first appearance at a 2019 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) Final Table.

Steffen Sontheimer had previously finished seventh in the $50,000 and the $100,000. Kurganov was cashing for the fourth time after finishing 8th in the first $25,000, sixth in the $100,000 and fifth in the $50,000. And Peters finished runner-up to Sean Winter in the first $25,000.

Bonomo faced Cortes in the last hurrah with a 3.5:1 chip lead. The former European Poker Tour (EPT) Main Event runner-up, doubled up J6hh>K3ss, and he then proceeded to take the chip lead before the pair got it once again with Bonomo’s sixes leading the fours of the Spaniard. In the next hand, Bonomo picked up the same hand and beat Cortes’s Q5o across a five-card sprint when all-in pre-flop.

Here are the scores on the doors.

Final Table Results

1. Justin Bonomo – $383,650

2. Jesus Cortes – $265,200

3. Steffen Sontheimer – $169,280

4. Igor Kurganov – $129,780

5. Nick Petrangelo – $101,560

6. David Peters – $79,000

Justin Bonomo to Appear in Season 2 of ‘Stories From the Felt’

PokerGO has decided to chronicle Bonomo’s incredible 2018 in Season 2 of Stories From The Felt. Bonomo won the Super High Roller Bowl IV, Super High Roller Bowl China, and the Big One For One Drop to create a big fat sharpie like border between him and the rest of the poker world.

How did he do it?

How did he feel?

PokerGO has the answers.

There are five more episodes available to watch for the monthly price of a latte and bagel.

Here is the full lineup as ripped straight from the email I received from Poker Central’s Remko Rinkema.

• Norm and Lon – When poker exploded in the early 2000s, commentators Norman Chad and Lon McEachern instantly became synonymous with ESPN’s World Series of Poker coverage. Now iconic, the voices behind the broadcast share their stories.

• Steve Albini Cashes In – Legendary music producer Steve Albini has worked with some of the world’s biggest bands, including Nirvana, and in his spare time he has played with poker’s best leading up to his unexpected win of WSOP gold in 2018.

• The Mirage – This landmark hotel, opened in 1989, changed Las Vegas culture and created a new home for poker. Mori Eskandani, Steve Zolotow, and Daniel Negreanu tell their stories from the felt.

• Bonologic – 2018 Super High Roller Bowl champion Justin Bonomo has had the best year in poker history, but there is a lot more to Justin than being a winner.

• How to Lose – Top players Danielle Andersen, Scott Seiver, Ali Nejad, and Daniel Negreanu share their most difficult tournament experiences and how they cope.

• How They Deal – Staying balanced is an important part of life as a poker champion. Learn from the perspectives of Brandon Shack-Harris, Danielle Andersen, Daniel Negreanu, and more.

Comments