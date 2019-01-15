Gateway Casinos expands Canadian footprint

CASINO

Now that it has been able to put a series of employee strikes behind it, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment in Canada is getting down to serious business. According to a press release, the company has acquired Chances Casino Kamloops and will take over the day-to-day operations of the casino yesterday. Gateway is now the only gaming provider in Kamloops, operating both Chances and Cascades Casino Kamloops.

The company states in the press release, “This strategic acquisition marks the latest step in Gateway’s growth strategy which has seen the company expand their footprint and product offering across Canada with their proprietary casino and restaurant brands. With the addition of Chances Kamloops, Gateway now operates 26 properties in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario with approximately 8,600 employees.”

The company’s CEO, Tony Santo, adds, “This is an exciting day for everyone at Gateway as we welcome Chances Kamloops and their employees to the Gateway family. I’d like to thank the Hart Family for their commitment to the Kamloops communities and we look forward to working with them on a smooth transition.”

Gateway owns 26 gaming properties across Ontario, Edmonton, Alberta and British Columbia. It has around 8,600 employees and its casino portfolio offers 429 table games (of which 48 are poker tables), 13,818 slot machines, 561 hotel rooms and 82 restaurants. The company is also the new service provider for the Central Gaming Bundle in Ontario, which gave it two additional properties and is planning on building a third in Wasaga Beach.

The casino giant has been on a singular mission of expansion. The press release explains, “A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway’s proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and the new Halley’s Club. In 2017, Gateway celebrated 25 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada.”

Over the course of last year, workers at several of the company’s operations went on strike in order to convince the company to increase their wages and offer better living conditions. It narrowly avoided a third strike just ahead of the Christmas holiday season when it was able to reach an agreement with employees at yet another of its facilities.

