Playtech BGT Sports adds Build-A-Bet feature to its Bet Tracker app

New integration of latest tool modernises retail betting

London, 12th November 2018 – Playtech BGT Sports (PBS), the leading supplier of Self-Service Betting Terminals (SSBTs), has enhanced its popular Bet Tracker app with the integration of Build-A-Bet.

Bet Tracker allows retail customers to place bets on SSBTs, then track their progress on mobile devices away from the shop, cashing out on the live action if they so choose.

With the new Build-A-Bet feature they will now be able to compile and save selections into a betting slip on their device away from the shop for later placement at the terminal via a unique QR code.

John Pettit, PBS’s UK, Ireland, Asia and Australia Managing Director, said: “Bet Tracker is helping to change the face of retail betting. It already has a large following among customers of our partners, and the ‘anytime, anywhere’ tool will further boost customer engagement and loyalty for both big and small retail operators.

“The addition of Build-A-Bet will make it even easier for customers to place bets at their own convenience and will be a popular addition for those who want the convenience of mobile combined with a physical retail experience.

“Bet placement will now be much quicker and more efficient, enabling more transactions and less bet processing time at the terminal.”

Operators are able to add their own branding within the BetTracker product and there are options for Build-A-Bet to be integrated into their own app.

Bet Tracker was introduced by PBS 18 months ago across both iPhone and Android and has experienced impressive growth and an incremental increase in transferred bets each week.

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling and financial trading industries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry’s most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech’s partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry’s leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. As of June 2018, through the acquisition of Snaitech, Playtech directly owns and operates the leading sports betting and gaming brand in online and retail in Italy, Snai.

Playtech’s Financials Division, named TradeTech Group, is a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry and operates both on a B2C and B2B basis.

Playtech has in total c.5,800 employees across 17 countries and is headquartered in the Isle of Man.

