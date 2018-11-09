partypoker prepare for $10m KO Series, CPP reminder and ambassador watch

POKER

A threesome from partypoker including notification of a $10m Guarantee KO Series, a reminder that the Caribbean Poker Party begins tomorrow, and an ambassadorial check-in.

When your two-year-old kid goes quiet you know they’re not brushing their teeth, eating vegetables, or using the potty. There’s usually something dangerous going on like picking worms from your dog’s butt, sticking their fingers down their nappy and sniffing them, or drawing a cock on your new white sofa.

This morning, when my little Zia went quiet, I found her sitting in front of the tumble dryer (I know, brag, right) watching the clothes spinning around. I sat with her, screamed and fell back because I thought I saw a severed hand until I realised it was my reflection.

I’m not sure if she will ever recover.

I need a break.

Air hockey.

Bowling.

Poker.

If I can last ten more days without going crackers, I can get stuck into the partypoker KO Series. The $10m Guaranteed event will squeeze in 224 tournaments between November 18-25.

The tournaments are laid out neatly across five tiers (micro, low, mid, high and high roller), meaning you can take a seat for anywhere between a dollar and a thousand dollars.

And partypoker has spiced things up by adding 40 Pot-Limit Omaha (PLO) tournaments, with $750,000 in guarantees, the first time they have ever done so.

The KO Series is devoted to the Progression Knockout (PKO) format where each elimination nets you 50% of your victim’s bounty, with the other 50% ending up on your head.

The series crosses two Sundays, and partypoker will guarantee $2m on each day, culminating with three $300 GTD $109, $530 and $1,050 buy-in events.

Caribbean Poker Party Begins Friday

A reminder that the Caribbean Poker Party (CPP) begins on Friday.

The Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas, will host the event for the first time, and you can expect the world’s greatest players to be in tow.

Here are the highlights:

$25,500 MILLIONS World

$5,300 CPP Main Event

$10,000 High Roller

$50,000 Super High Roller

$250,000 Super High Roller

Ambassador Watch

Fedor Holz will stream his involvement in the $5,300 partypoker MILLIONS Online Main Event on the No Limit Gaming Twitch stream. The $20m GTD event promises to be the most significant online poker event ever held, so it’s worth tuning in.

Philipp Gruissem joined Dave Lappin and Dara O’Kearney on The Chip Race this week. Topics of conversation included his views on drugs, meditation and effective altruism. Check it out right here.

High Stakes Database (HSDB) caught up with Ludovic Geilich this week. Amongst the Scotsman’s answers were his lack of surprise at becoming a partypoker ambassador, and how he would like to see Niall Farrell, Chris Moorman and Jake Cody join the party. Check it out here.

Finally, 19-years ago to the day, Marcel Luske beat 220-entrants to win the top prize of $15,200 in a Stud/Hold’em event at the Master Classic of Poker in Amsterdam for his first ever live tournament ITM finish.

