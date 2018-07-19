Ludovic Geilich joins partypoker as brand ambassador

POKER

Ludovic Geilich has joined the ever-expanding brand ambassador team at partypoker vowing to put some oomph in the Pot Limit Omaha side of the business.

I don’t know what took them so long.

They had the Three Lions sorted with the #1 UK all-time live money earner, Sam Trickett, on the books. The green, green, grass of home was also taken care of thanks to the Welsh #1 all-time live money earner, Roberto Romanello, and they drafted in Padraig Parkinson to take care of the Emerald Isle.

But what about Scotland?

For the longest time, I was as sure as cat flaps that Niall Farrell would join the gang. He was a high profile spot at all of the MILLIONS events, and he is the #1 all-time live money earner in that neck of the Glen. But then he went all 888Poker on us, joining forces with Chris Moorman, and that unknown recreational player Billy Chattaway in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) 8-Team Promotion.

I assume that David Vamplew returned to acting.

So that leaves, Ludovic Geilich.

Gr4vybo4t may be #3 in the all-time live money list in Scotland, but he is the perfect fit for a partypoker ambassador. Everything about him screams party and poker.

The announcement came fresh off the back of a 259th place finish at the WSOP Main Event, banking $42,980, a chunk of change that takes his all-time money earned limit to $2.2m.

In April he beat 1,716 entrants to take down the €250,000 first prize at the partypoker MILLIONS €1,100 No-Limit Hold’em Open at the Grand Final in Barcelona. And last year, he finished runner-up to Georgios Vrakas in the €1,100 National Championship at the PokerStars Championship in Prague for €184,000.

Geilich’s best live score to date came in 2013 when he finished fourth in the European Poker Tour (EPT) Main Event in London earning £193,340. His other six-figure scores include beating 763 entrants to win the €130,000 first prize in the 2013 PokerStars Marbella Main Event, $150,662 for topping a field of 499 entrants to win the 2016 Wynn Classic. And in 2016 he finished seventh in the $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller (PLO) 8-handed at the WSOP for $110,035.

Online, Geilich has won even more money – $3m to be exact – where he plays under the pseudonyms ludovi333 and Gr4vybo4t. In 2016, he beat 93 entrants to win the $462,182.17 first prize in the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) $21,000 buy-in Pot Limit Omaha 6-Max High Roller topping a final table that included Fabrizio Gonzalez, Jens Kyllonen, Ben Sulsky, Dani Stern and Connor Drinan.

It’s the second spot of business for Geilich in the past month.

Roberto Romanello hired the Scotsman to act as a brand ambassador for the Welsh Wizard’s sports betting odds comparison app, betclever, while he stayed at home in Gorseinon overseeing the birth of his twins.

