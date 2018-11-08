NetEnt signs Live Casino agreement with William Hill

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt has entered into an agreement with UK operator William Hill Plc to deliver a wide selection of its Live Casino offering.

NetEnt is increasing its footprint in the UK market and is very proud to announce a new agreement where it will deliver its network tables offering, including Roulette and Blackjack to William Hill. The UK is a prioritized market for NetEnt and William Hill is one of the biggest live casino operators in the world. The technical integration has already been completed and games are now live and available to William Hill players.

NetEnt’s Live Casino offering is all about the player experience. An iterative product development process and player feedback is key to ensuring an experience that meets the demands from players. NetEnt Live also offers great marketing tools for operators through tailored campaigns for both acquisition and retention.

“I am very proud that William Hill has selected NetEnt for the delivery of Live Casino network tables. Having our games with one of the biggest live casino operators in the world is a great recognition of our Live Casino product. I’m certain that William Hill players are going to enjoy our games and the new features it brings,” says Henrik Fagerlund, MD NetEnt Malta Ltd.

“William Hill has a strong legacy in offering live casino and we want to provide our players with the best games on the market. NetEnt has an innovative approach to live casino games and we are happy that we now will be able to provide those games to our players,” says Barry Lennon, Head of Live Casino at William Hill.

