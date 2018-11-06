Star Entertainment approved to expand Gold Coast venue

CASINO

The government of Queensland has given its blessing for Star Entertainment to expand its Gold Coast resort. The approval could see Star build four extra towers at the resort, each with a maximum height of between 52 and 74 stories, as well as an eight-story podium. The new towers would be in addition to the Dorsett Hotel and apartment tower, which were previously approved in December 2016. They both are already under construction.

The resort is being built through a partnership between Star Entertainment, the Far East Consortium and Hong Kong’s Chow Tai Fook. The goal is to attract more Asian tourists to the area. Matt Bekier, Star Entertainment’s CEO and managing director, has previously stated, “By presenting ourselves as an integrated resort company where the finest hotels, restaurants, theatre shows, music acts and other entertainment options are available within single precincts in prime locations, we can provide a compelling point of differentiation.”

After receiving approval for the new additions, Bekier stated in a filing with the Australian Stock Exchange, “The approval of this masterplan by the Queensland Government is another significant milestone in the transformation of The Star Gold Coast as a world-class tourism asset. We are great believers in the future of the Gold Coast and the significant tourism appeal of South East Queensland, both to domestic and international tourism.”

The first mixed tower should be complete sometime in fiscal year 2022. It will provide 700 rooms, double the amount currently offered at The Star Gold Coast.

Bekier added, “The 3,000 hotel rooms and apartments would also exceed what the world-renowned Marina Bay Sands in Singapore offers, and be on a scale to compare with the largest integrated resorts in Las Vegas.”

The new, $2 billion expanded masterplan also calls for a number of other additions. New restaurant and bar areas, increased retail and entertainment facilities and new luxury resort options will be made available. The Star says that all of the options will be included without increasing the number of poker machines available.

Star Entertainment is involved in another project, as well. It is currently building an integrated resort on Brisbane’s Queen’s Wharf alongside several joint venture partners.

