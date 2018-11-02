Seminole Hard Rock to host Rock-n-Roll Open poker tournament

POKER

With a little help from their friends at the World Poker Tour (WPT), the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, will play host to a “c” tournament this month. There will be a total of 19 events, including the WPT Championship. That $3,500 tournament offers a guarantee of $2 million.

The series will take place on November 14-28. The WPT Championship will run from November 25 to 28, and the final table will be streamed live on WPT.com, as well as aired live on the Fox Sports Network.

According to a press release about the tournament, Hard Rock’s Tournament Director, Tony Burns, stated, “Year in and year out, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Poker Open has been one of our best poker series. Never was this more apparent than in 2016 when the series-opening $360 buy-in, $1 Million Guarantee drew more than 5,000 entries making it the largest poker tournament in state history. That benchmark stands to this day and we’re eager to get cards in the air for this year’s series which sees us partner with the World Poker Tour to bring the South Florida market a $3,500 buy-in, $2 Million Guarantee Championship.”

Some of the highlights of the series include:

Events Time Date $1,100 NLH One-Day (Re-Entry) $100,000 Guaranteed 3 PM Sunday, Nov. 18 $570 Deep Stack NLH (Re-Entry) $250,000 Guaranteed 11 AM Monday, Nov. 19 $5,000 Eight-Handed NLH (Re-Entry) $250,000 Guaranteed 12 PM Monday, Nov. 26 $360 Seniors 50+ (Re-Entry) 10AM Tuesday, Nov. 27

The series will get underway with a $360 Deep Stack NLHE tournament offering a guarantee of $1 million. There will be 40 satellite events, as well as other opportunities to win a seat at the Championship game.

Hard Rock will offer its signature “Win a Seat” program, which allows participants the opportunity to win a seat through the venue’s website, website.

In addition to the chance to score a seat at the WPT Championship, anyone who participates in a tournament from November 14-27 will earn an entry for a PokerStars Platinum Pass for next year’s Players Championship. That drawing will be held on November 28.

Comments