Stout, Gross and Manuel Run It Up; Ricky “ratedGTO’ Guan joins the gang

Matt Stout, Jeff Gross and Nathan Manuel win at Run It Up Reno, and Rocky “ratedGTO” Guan joins Team Run It Up.

From the Peppermill in Las Vegas to the Peppermill in Reno, and Jason Somerville and the gang have just put on one hell of a show at Run It Up Reno VII, and some well-known faces ended up with a trophy in their hands.

Matt Stout ripped the heart out of 687-entrants to bank the $70,000 top prize in the $550 buy-in, $200k GTD Main Event. Stout beat the Run It Up Ambassador, Kevin Martin, heads-up.

The win, Stout’s seventh, takes his total live tournament earnings over the $4.1m mark. Stout doesn’t have the time to play many live tournaments these days, due to his commitment with the Charity Series of Poker (CSOP), so he will lap it up I am sure.

The $48,210 that Martin earned for finishing runner-up is the most substantial chunk of change of his career.

Final Table Results

1. Matt Stout – $70,000

2. Kevin Martin – $48,210

3. Sok Chean – $33,330

4. Anthony Yeh – $23,150

5. Kyle Besaw – $16,190

6. Llana Creed – $11,420

7. Deborah Swift – $8,170

8. William Chevrie – $5,945

One Run It Up Ambassador that did cross the finishing line in first place was Jeff Gross. The creator of the Poker Flow Show took down the 51-entrant $550 Pot-Limit Omaha Six-Max to win the $8,075 first prize, his fourth tournament win.

Nathan Manuel Wins a Platinum Pass

Give Nathan Manuel his dues.

He is a tryer.

After flying to London to compete in the PokerStars Megastack Tour, attempting to learn Japanese to win Jaime Staples Ultimate Sweat competition, and grinding the Moneymaker Tour into the ground, perseverance paid off for the lad.

Manuel topped a field of 825-entrants in the $86 buy-in Moneymaker Tour as part of Run It Up Reno, calling his Platinum Pass win a really, really rare and special opportunity.

Manuel has more than $170,000 in live tournament earnings; this is his fifth tournament win since he began racking up points in 2015. His most significant score was $33,871 for finishing runner-up to Roberto Damelian in a 263-event AUD 1,050 Hyper Turbo No-Limit Hold’em at the Aussie Millions earlier this year.

Final Table Results

1. Nathan Manuel – $30,000 Platinum Pass

2. Marty Gorenc – $10,000

3. Jacob Gordon – $5,100

4. Thomas Cook – $3,460

5. Garhet Houston – $2,415

6. Andrew Cha – $1,700

7. Jim Brundige – $1,235

8. Hayden Fortini – $1,080

Ricky “ratedGTO’ Guan Joins Team Run It Up.

And Team Run It Up has grown by one.

Ricky “ratedGTO’ Guan becomes only the fourth member of the Run IT Up team not sponsored by PokerStars after Somerville snapped him up. Guan told PocketFives’ Donnie Peters that him and his buddies “The Young Wizards” recently moved to New Jersey so they could play on PokerStars and stream live (don’t post a photo of your grinding house on Instagram).

The New Yorker has earned close to $520,000 playing online, and $300,000 live. Guan’s most substantial cash online was $22,682.50 for winning the $500 buy-in $80k GTD High Roller during the OSS on the Winning Poker Network (WPN) back in August. His best score live came last year when he finished 6/670 in the $2,500 No-Limit Hold’em Borgata Spring Championship for $73,926.

He joins Lex Veldhuis, Jaime Staples, Kevin Martin, Jeff Gross, Ben Spraggons, Fintan Hand, Jason Somerville, Arlie Shaban, Matt Staples, and Andrew Neeme in the ever-expanding Run It Up Stream Team.

