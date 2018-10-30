888Poker News: Tendler hook up; Grafton close; Moorman an Essex legend

POKER

A round-up of 888Poker related news including an alliance with Jared Tendler, a close shave for Sam Grafton, and an Essex moment for Chris Moorman.

I did quite a lot of writing for 888Poker.

The goal was always consistent.

Provide quality content that can help a poker player improve their life and therefore their game.

I never created anything as helpful as the stuff Jared Tendler has just put out.

The Mental Game Coach, and author of The Mental Game of Poker and The Mental Game of Poker 2, recently told me that a few years ago he felt over-leveraged on the work he was doing in the poker industry.

He had to expand.

He did.

Golf.

Entrepreneurs.

Traders.

Esports athletes.

Despite the hard work he has put into those other areas (he is the Mental Game Coach for the top-notch Esports outfit Team Liquid), it’s great to see him working with a top poker outfit as his work matters.

Tendler has created 15 Chapters and associated videos on the concept of the mental game of poker. Each a perennial classic. 888Poker Ambassadors Kara Scott, Parker Talbot and Chris Moorman have also added to the content by being guinea pigs for Tendler.

Check them out.

Grafton & Nitsche Come Close; Lovgren Run; Moorman’s Essex Moment

In other 888Poker news, Sam Grafton finished runner-up in the $215 buy-in, $100k GTD Sunday Mega Deep at the weekend. The event attracted 342 entrants, and Grafton banked $14,877.

Playing under the pseudonym sammygrinder, Grafton has won more than $354,832 playing on 888Poker, and his most significant score to date was an eighth-place finish in the $1,050 buy-in $1.5m GTD Super XL Main Event for $33,930 back in 2016.

All told, Grafton has won more than $5.5m playing online tournaments. His most substantial cash came on PokerStars when he came third in a $2,100 buy-in No-Limit Hold’em event at the 2012 Spring Championships of Online Poker (SCOOP) earning $188,370.

At the beginning of the month, Grafton finished 5/1015 in the £5,300 buy-in MILLIONS UK for a £208,850 payday.

Grafton is good chums with Chris Moorman, and this week the 888Poker Ambassador became an Essex legend, making the 2018 Essex Power 100 List coming in at #85. Lord Alan Sugar was the number one, Sir Rod Stewart (3rd), Russel Brand (7th), and Ray Winstone (11th) also featured.

888Poker Ambassador Dominik Nitsche came close to successfully defending his World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) Super High Roller title. In 2017, Nitsche won the €111,111 One Drop High Roller for €3,487,462, and although the One Drop affiliation was absent this year, the event still went ahead, with Nitsche finishing in fifth place for over half a million euros. Czech star, Martin Kabrhel won the game for €2.6m.

Finally, the 888Poker sponsored Battle of Malta (BOM) broke its record for hosting the largest field for a live poker tournament in the country when 3,816 entrants turned up to compete in the award-winning event, and 888Poker Ambassador, Sofia Lovgren is still in the hunt with 60-players remaining.

