NetEnt signs first deal with Penn National Gaming for online gaming in Pennsylvania

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt, leading provider of digital casino solutions, has signed a customer agreement with Penn Online Entertainment, LLC, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming’s Penn Interactive Ventures, for the new regulated online casino market in Pennsylvania (USA).

NetEnt is preparing to enter the new regulated market in Pennsylvania and has entered into an agreement to deliver its popular online casino games to customers of Penn National Gaming in Pennsylvania.

“This deal marks NetEnt’s first customer signing for Pennsylvania and is an important step in our growth strategy in North America. I look forward to our collaboration with Penn National and believe that our entertaining online games will be much appreciated by players in Pennsylvania”, says Erik Nyman, Managing Director NetEnt Americas LLC.

“We are pleased to offer NetEnt’s portfolio of online games to our HollywoodCasino.com customers and look forward to partnering with NetEnt to launch online gaming in Pennsylvania” says Chris Sheffield, Managing Director of Penn Interactive Ventures and Sr. Vice President of Penn National Gaming.

For additional information please contact:

press@netent.com

NetEnt Americas LLC is a US subsidiary of NetEnt AB (publ), a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 900 people in Stockholm, Malta, Kiev, Gothenburg, and Gibraltar. www.netent.com

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. As of October 15, 2018, the company operates 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. In aggregate, Penn National Gaming operates approximately 49,400 gaming machines, 1,200 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms. The company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division.

Comments