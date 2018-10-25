3 Barrels: Bobby’s Room on Poker After Dark; Hellmuth on VR; Borgata award

POKER

Three completely unrelated stories that would die under their own steam including the Bobby’s Room cast turning up on PokerGO, Phil Hellmuth turning up on Poker VR, and trophy givers turning up at the Borgata.

Watching mixed games on TV is a little like watching someone wax the hairs off a big toe, whereas watching No-Limit Hold’em on TV is like watching someone wax a man’s balls.

So you don’t get to see much toe waxing.

PokerGO is about to change that.

This week, Doyle Brunson headlines a unique Poker After Dark (PAD) Week called ‘Godfather Week.’ In a sense, the production team have taken the cast from Bobby’s Room and dumped them in the PokerGO studios at the ARIA. It’s a brilliant idea, let’s hope the mixed game action comes across well on the big (or little) screen depending on how posh you are.

The action takes place Tue & Wed Oct 22 & 23, and the stakes are $1,500/$3,000. Doyle Brunson, Scott Seiver, Nick Schulman, Brian Rast, Gus Hansen, Daniel ‘Jungleman’ Cates, and Bryn Kenney are amongst the players trading blows in H.O.R.S.E and 2-7 Triple Draw, and the whole thing will be streamed live on PokerGO.

Phil Hellmuth Plays VR Poker

Back in April, PokerVR was at Virtual Reality LA (VRLA), and lending them a helping hand as a representative and speaker was Phil Hellmuth Jr. This week, Hellmuth mentioned on Twitter that missing the World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) was the first time he had skipped a WSOP event of that magnitude since 1998.

So what was he up to?

The 15-time WSOP bracelet winner was representing PokerVR in the first-ever PokerVR Championships. Over a thousand players left this world for the one humans are only beginning to construct to compete in the Championships, and 70 made it to the final tournament. Hellmuth also competed and streamed the experience live on Twitch.

PokerVR is a free to play multiplayer poker game available on Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, and Oculus Go.

Here is virtual Phil Hellmuth Jr.

Borgata Named 2018 Property of the Year

Finally, the Borgata Casino & Spa in Atlantic City celebrated 15-years in the business by winning an award.

The casino picked up the esteemed award for Property of the Year at the Gambling Insider powered Global Gaming Awards during G2E in Las Vegas recently.

A judging panel of 70 industry experts picked out the joint.

Marcus Glover, President and Chief Operating Officer for Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa said, “This award is welcome validation of the hard work contributed by every member of our Borgata team as we celebrate 15 years of leadership and innovation in Atlantic City. Since entering the market in 2003, Borgata has made it our mission to grow and invest in not only our property and product, but in our team members and guests; offering an unrivaled experience to anyone who walks through our doors.”

Anyone except Phil Ivey that is.

Comments