Doyle Brunson still alive and kickin’ in Bobby’s Room

POKER

He may have decided to take a step back from poker at the end of this summer, but everyone knew that Doyle Brunson could never step away completely. The longtime poker great will be featured on two episodes of Poker After Dark that will take place next week at the Bellagio.

The episodes, which will air October 23 and 24, will be held in Brunson’s favorite poker room, Bobby’s Room. It has always been one of “Texas Dolly’s” favorite haunts, and is the place that allowed him to be able to afford a brand new Cadillac Escalade. He will participate in high-stakes mixed games and will be joined at the table by Dan Cates, Scott Seiver and Gus Hansen—other Bobby’s Room regulars—as well as other players. Buy-ins start at $50,000; however, knowing this group, they’ll be bringing thicker wallets.

Brian Rast will also be ready to take on his fellow pros for the episodes. He indicated on Twitter that the side bets might be just as interesting as the stakes at the table. He tweeted, “Going to be a fun peak in to the mad world of Bobby’s Room. Little does everyone know that the 3-way props between @TexDolly @GusHansen & myself are going to be at least as big as the game. Fun drinking game at home: pick 1 of us, & if your player wins a prop, take a shot.”

The episodes will be part of PokerGO’s “Godfather” Week. They’ll only be available on the poker streaming platform. In its official Twitter stream, PokerGO announced the action, stating, “PokerGO is bringing Bobby’s Room to #PokerAfterDark. $1,500/$3,000 Mixed Game action with @TexDolly, @GusHansen, @junglemandan, @scott_seiver, @tsarrast, @NickSchulman, and more begins October 23. Subscribe now.

Bobby’s Room is one of the most popular poker rooms in the U.S. and is known throughout the world. The Poker After Dark series is typically held at the PokerGO Studio at the Aria on the Las Vegas Strip, but is making an exception the upcoming games.

When Brunson first announced that he would be retiring, many fans and players really didn’t expect that he would be removing himself permanently from the tables. He has been around poker for over 50 years and is as much a part of the game as are the cards and chips.

