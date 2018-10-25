Adam Greenblatt to lead MGM-GVC online gambling endeavor

BUSINESS

Adam Greenblatt has been selected to be the CEO of a new sports gambling and online gaming venture that is being created out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and GVC Holdings Plc. Greenblatt currently serves as GVC’s director for corporate development and strategy.

The new venture was created this past July and comes as the sports gambling industry in the U.S. is flourishing after the Supreme Court axed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) this past May. PASPA had made it illegal for any state, other than three to offer any type of sports gambling and was overturned after New Jersey successfully convinced the court that the act was unconstitutional.

Of his new appointment, Greenblatt stated, “I am delighted to have been chosen to lead MGM GVC Interactive at this historic time for the U.S. sports betting and gaming sector. With the combined brands, technology and market access of our two parent companies, I am determined to make it the most dynamic and successful player in the industry.”

Greenblatt, before signing on with GVC, was the Director of Corporate and Strategic Development for Ladbrokes, a position he held since 2010. With the company, he oversaw the partnership with Playtech and the merger between Ladbrokes and Gala Coral in 2016.

Greenblatt started his business career as an accountant with Arthur Andersen in the UK. He moved to Rothschild and worked in mergers and acquisitions, focusing on the leisure sector. He has been the president of Stadium Technology, GVC’s U.S. sports betting software business, since 2012.

In a statement by the CEO of GVC, Kenneth Alexander, and MGM Resorts chairman and CEO Jim Murren, the pair stated, “We are pleased to appoint Adam as CEO of the joint venture, who will bring his in-depth knowledge and expertise in on-line gaming and sports betting from both sides of the Atlantic. His determination, experience and vision are exactly what we need to establish a prime position in the rapidly evolving U.S. gaming market.”

MGM-GVC recently signed a deal with the United Auburn Indian Community (UAIC) in California. The UAIC will use MGM and GCV brands and technology for its sports gambling business, as well as casino and poker if the latter two are legalized in the state.

