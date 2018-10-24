NetEnt signs contract with Svenska Spel ahead of Swedish market re-regulation

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt has entered into an agreement with Svenska Spel Sport & Casino AB (subsidiary of AB Svenska Spel) to supply a wide selection of its award-winning online casino games as the re-regulated gambling market in Sweden opens on January 1, 2019.

Regulated markets form a key part of NetEnt’s strategy, and after a thorough qualification process, NetEnt has been selected as online casino supplier to Svenska Spel Sport & Casino AB.

On June 7th, 2018, the Swedish parliament, Riksdagen, approved the re-regulation of Sweden’s gambling market. The new legislation comes into force on January 1st, 2019, and NetEnt aims to be ready to operate together with its partners on the day of market opening.

”NetEnt was an obvious choice when selecting an online casino supplier ahead of our re-regulated market entry on January 1st, 2019. We are convinced that NetEnt will deliver casino games of the highest quality and become a very important partner for us,” says Fredrik Wastenson, MD and Head of Business Unit, Svenska Spel Sport & Casino.

Henrik Fagerlund, MD NetEnt Malta Ltd. and Chief Product Officer of NetEnt comments: “I am very pleased that Svenska Spel has selected NetEnt as supplier ahead of the Swedish market re-regulation. Svenska Spel is the most established gambling operator and the largest sponsor of sports in Sweden. We really look forward to a close collaboration to deliver best-in-class digital casino games to Svenska Spel’s customers.”

The commercial launch of NetEnt’s online games with Svenska Spel is expected in the beginning of 2019.

For additional information please contact:

Henrik Fagerlund, MD NetEnt Malta Ltd. and Chief Product Officer, NetEnt

Phone: +356 21 31 16 21

henrik.fagerlund@netent.com

Roland Glasfors, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, NetEnt

Phone +46 760 024 863

roland.glasfors@netent.com

This information is information that NetEnt AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on October 24th, 2018.

About Svenska Spel

Svenska Spel is Sweden’s largest gambling operator, with well-known brands such as Lotto, Triss, Stryktipset, Oddset, Vegas and Casino Cosmopol. Svenska Spel was formed in 1997 through a merger of Tipstjänst and Penninglotteriet. Svenska Spel is the largest sponsor of sports in Sweden on all levels. The group also include Casino Cosmopol and Sweden’s four international casinos. For more information, please visit https://om.svenskaspel.se/in-english

About NetEnt

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit http://www.games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 1,000 people in Malta, Stockholm, Kiev, Krakow, Gothenburg, Gibraltar and New Jersey. www.netent.com

