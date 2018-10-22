PRESS RELEASES

22nd October, 2018 ­­– Innovative gaming solutions supplier Yggdrasil has signed and finalised a deal with Finnish gaming operator Veikkaus to provide its high-quality casino games content.

Veikkaus is the largest and only regulated gambling operator in Finland, both offline and online, with a turnover of 3.2 billion EURO in 2017. The company is a member of the World Lottery Association and has more than two million customers. Its gaming service www.veikkaus.fi is Finland’s largest online casino, attracting around 700,000 players every week.

The operator will take Yggdrasil’s portfolio of innovative casino slot games including the latest releases Penguin City, Hanzo’s Dojo and Wolf Hunters.

Veikkaus will also get access to BOOST®, Yggdrasil’s proprietary range of in-game promotional tools. This allows partner operators to instantly run promotions from within the game client.

Yggdrasil’s games will be in full compliance with Finnish regulatory requirements.

Fredrik Elmqvist, CEO, Yggdrasil, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with such a professional and established business as Veikkaus and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Jan Hagelberg, Vice President, Casino Games, Veikkaus, said: “We are happy to join with the Yggdrasil team to bring its unique and innovative games to our loyal players. Yggdrasil casino content is proven to perform well across regulated markets and we are confident our players will enjoy them on a regular basis.”

About Yggdrasil

Yggdrasil is a provider of superior online gaming solutions for igaming operators. The business was founded in 2013 and has since emerged as one of the industry’s most respected and acclaimed suppliers. Yggdrasil operates a highly scalable business model and covers three product verticals: Casino Slots, Table Games and Bingo, in addition to the business verticals: Yggdrasil White Label Studios, YGS Masters and Yggdrasil Dragons. Since its inception, Yggdrasil has embarked on a solid growth trajectory enabled by a strong corporate culture focused on innovation, creativity, quality and technology leadership. Yggdrasil is headquartered in Sweden and has offices in Malta (operational HQ), Poland and Gibraltar.

About Veikkaus

Veikkaus is a company owned entirely by the Finnish State and one of the ten biggest companies in the country in terms of turnover and profit. The company’s turnover amounted to EUR 3 230.9 million in 2017, of which ca. 42 percent came from the digital channels. Veikkaus’ games can be played in online casino, at thousands of points of sale all over Finland, in numerous game arcades and Casino Helsinki. Veikkaus.fi is one of Finland’s largest consumer online stores with up to 700 000 weekly players. Veikkaus has more than two million registered loyal customers, which is ca. 45 percent of adult Finns. The entire profit from Veikkaus games, ca. EUR 1.2 billion a year, are used for the benefit of people living in Finland. Veikkaus has thousands of beneficiaries all over Finland and employs ca. 2 000 professionals of the gambling and digital industries.

