NetEnt has entered into a license agreement with Finland’s state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus. NetEnt will supply a broad range of its popular digital games to Veikkaus’ online casino.

NetEnt has signed a customer agreement with Finnish state-owned Veikkaus, the largest and only licensed gambling operator in Finland both offline and online with a turnover of EUR 3,231 million in 2017. The company has more than two million customers and its gaming service www.veikkaus.fi is Finland’s largest online casino, attracting up to 700 000 players every week.

Following technical integrations, NetEnt’s award-winning games will be available in Veikkaus’ online casino.

Henrik Fagerlund, MD NetEnt Malta and Chief Product Officer of NetEnt, says: ”We are very proud to enter this collaboration with Finland’s largest gaming operator Veikkaus. The deal is an important milestone for our presence on the Finnish market and I am convinced that our thrilling games will be much appreciated by Veikkaus’ players.”

“We are delighted to partner with NetEnt, known for its iconic games and innovative gaming solutions. NetEnt’s games have been proven to perform well and are constantly asked by our loyal customers. We are excited to be able to offer them soon in our online casino”, says Jan Hagelberg – Veikkaus Vice President, Casino Games.

The expected commercial launch of NetEnt’s online games with Veikkaus is in the first half of 2019. The agreement is for a period of four years and the total estimated revenue value for NetEnt over this period is in the range of EUR 5 – 9 million.

About Veikkaus

Veikkaus is a company owned entirely by the Finnish State and one of the ten biggest companies in the country in terms of turnover and profit. The company’s turnover amounted to EUR 3 231 million in 2017, of which ca. 42 percent came from the digital channels. Veikkaus’ games can be played in its online casino, at thousands of points of sale all over Finland, in numerous game arcades and Casino Helsinki. Veikkaus.fi is one of Finland’s largest consumer online stores with up to 700 000 weekly players. Veikkaus has more than two million registered loyal customers, which is ca. 45 percent of adult Finns. The entire profit from Veikkaus games, ca. EUR 1.2 billion a year, is used for the benefit of people living in Finland. Veikkaus has thousands of beneficiaries all over Finland and employs ca. 2 000 professionals of the gambling and digital industries.

About NetEnt

NetEnt AB (publ) is a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit http://www.games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 1,000 people in Malta, Stockholm, Kiev, Krakow, Gothenburg, Gibraltar and New Jersey.

