ICE Africa looks at African gambling industry piece by piece

CONFERENCES

ICE Africa, to be held on October 24-25 at the Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa, gives a big-picture view of the gambling industry in Africa. Yet each facet of the industry will also be examined in the conference’s microscopeAFRICA segment, with real-world examples for you to “deep-dive into: the customer journey, marketing, the move from retail to online, building a sustainable startup, among others,” according to the event’s organizers.

Grey Media Regional Network Coordinator Dele Odugbemi will talk about ‘Contextualising social media campaigns to African markets.’

Conversational Commerce Director Nick Bradshaw looks at the use of artificial intelligence-powered assistants in the hotel and gaming industries “to increase customer engagement.”

Integrated resort casinos will be discussed as ‘The ultimate retail experience.’ Speaking here are Sun International Chief Operating Officer Thabo Mosololi, Sense4Gaming owner Robert Brassai, and Magos Media CEO Petro Magos.

A case study on ‘the move from retail to online’ will be moderated by Global Gaming Company Director John Kamara, with speakers G-Bets Operations and Marketing Director William Reyneke, BetKing Nigeria co-founder Adekunle Adeniji, Hybrid Interaction Ltd. CEO Shahar Attias, and BtoBet Chairman Alessandro Fried.

‘The future of lottery in Africa’ will be moderated by Global Gaming’s Kamara, with Mozambique Gambling Board Gaming Inspector Felix Mukaxe, and Oxygen8 South Africa CEO Tony Smith speaking.

‘Affiliate marketing for the African operator’ will be moderated by Income Access Vice-President of Strategy Sarafina Wolde-Gabriel, with speakers Sun International Group Manager for Online Business Development Martin Sack, Cheki Odds Kenya Managing Director Dev Karia, BetOlimp Chief Marketing Officer Mark McGuinness, and Lotto & Lotto Foundation Communications Director Dennis Muigai.

‘Approaching the African ecosystem: Enhancing mobile payment solutions’ will be moderated by Global Gaming’s Kamara, with speakers SportyBet CEO Sudeep Dalamal Ramnani, Paystack co-founder and CEO Shola Akinlade, and a representative from Flutterwave.

The last microscopeAFRICA talk is ‘Seizing opportunity: Optimise your offering to take advantage of rise of mobile in-play betting,’ moderated by BetColony Chairman and CEO Lekan Saka. Speaking here are BestBet360 CEO Dolan Beuthin, Fortunebets Limited Chief Operating Officer Ifeanyi Osode, Playwin International Limited CEO Chinedu Oguike, and BET.co.za CEO Scott Canny.

Register now to attend ICE Africa.

Comments