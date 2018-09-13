Helio Gaming strikes Hammer Lottery deal

PRESS RELEASES

First game to go live later this month

Malta, 13th September 2018 – Games from innovative lottery supplier Helio Gaming are to go live in Nigeria for the first time after the supplier agreed a deal with Hammer Lottery.

Hammer Lottery operates a number of popular lottery products and will add Helio’s suite of tailored jackpot games in order to give players further chances to win big from small stakes.

An operator-branded 6 of 25 game, costing 100 Naira a ticket and drawn twice a week, will be launched in September, with further games boasting localised features to follow in the coming months.

Requiring no skill or pre-existing knowledge, these games boost acquisition and retention and enhance an operator’s ability to cross-sell to both casino and sportsbook players by offering high-frequency, life-changing prizes.

The new agreement comes a few weeks after Helio struck their first deal on the continent with popular Kenyan operator Lotto Joto.

Richard Mifsud, CEO at Helio Gaming, who is planning a local CSR initiative as part of the launch, said: “I’m delighted to announce our cooperation with Hammer Lottery and I am very confident their customers will enjoy playing our games.

“We have ambitious plans in Africa, which has a number of markets which are tailor-made for our new breed of lottery products, and it is great that Hammer lottery are leading the charge in Nigeria.”

Olumuyiwa Awosile, Managing Director at Hammer Lottery, said: “We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with Richard and the team at Helio and are excited about the opportunities the deal presents.

Malta-based Helio Gaming now offer a number of customisable lottery games including daily, weekly, and event-based draws, which can be branded by individual operators to appeal to a large number of customer demographics.

With unlimited jackpots, the draws can use the supplier’s certified RNG or live broadcast using existing casino studios, and even include non-monetary prizes such as cars, yachts, and luxury holidays.

For more information on Helio Gaming or to arrange an interview with Richard Mifsud, please contact Robin Hutchison at Square in the Air on 0203 586 8272 or robin@squareintheair.com

About Helio Gaming:

Helio Gaming, a fully scalable lottery engine system that offers multiple API functionality with which to integrate existing gaming platforms, customer relationship management, campaign management, affiliate management, and other marketing automation tools. Its portfolio includes custom-made lottery games to fulfil any operator’s lottery needs, including its flagship brand Lotto Hero. Such games can vary from operator-branded RNG lottery games, where the operator can tailor the game to their needs, lottery games based on the outcome of international lotteries, and much more. Helio Gaming’s products offer its partners a new vertical through which to grow and strengthen their player base and drive cross-sell between their other game verticals. These products give them the edge in what is a fiercely competitive sector and can be integrated easily and seamlessly into any platform.

Comments