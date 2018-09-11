Btobet expand further in LatAm

PRESS RELEASES

Announces partnership with Royal Betting Solutions’ “Apuestalo.co”



BtoBet has further expanded its presence in the LatAm region, with the company announcing that it has signed a partnership agreement to provide its technology and services to Royal Betting Solutions’ “Apuestalo.co”. Apuestalo has recently been granted the 12th licensing agreement by Colombian gambling regulatory authority, Coljuegos, to start operating its online iGaming activity.

Apuestalo’s General Manager stated that “we are very proud to be partnering with such a reputable and leading company as BtoBet. Having already such a strong presence in the Latin American region, we have certainly benefitted from their experience, considerably reducing the time to go live.” Further commenting on this partnership he stated that Royal Betting Solutions has high expectations and seeks to deliver the highest standard to its players “with BtoBet meeting and exceeding all the requisites to deliver a unique player experience”.

He added that both Royal Betting Solutions and BtoBet share the same vision to anticipate the industry’s future needs, with BtoBet’s sportsbetting and gambling platforms having Artificial Intelligence at their core, they can anticipate their customers’ desires and can thus adapt and personalize the offers according to their needs and expectations.

BtoBet will be heading to London for the much awaited Betting on Sports, the perfect opportunity for the sportsbetting industry to gather together under the same roof and showcase its major product developments and for the major players to meet and determine the path that the industry is taking. BtoBet’s Chairman, Alessandro Fried, will also be taking center stage discussing the Latin American region in terms of sportsbook opportunities.

BtoBet has published an Industry Report focusing on the opportunities that the Latam market keeps in hold. The report, “LatAm: A Sportsbook Opportunity Characterized by Diversity”, also lists the major elements that operators must get to grasps with in order to succeed in a region, which many industry experts deem to still be in its infancy. Download the report for a better insight.

Download “LatAm: A Sportsbook Opportunity Characterized by Diversity”

