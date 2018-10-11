ICE Africa explores growth opportunities in the region

CONFERENCES

The upcoming ICE Africa conference gives participants a chance to see the big picture in terms of where the continent’s gaming industry is headed. It will be held on October 24-25, at the Sandton Convention Centre in South Africa.

“An event for and by key players in the industry, ICE Africa combines the brand excellence of ICE with the entrepreneurial spirit which defines Africa,” according to organizer Clarion Gaming.

Clarion Gaming said that the advanceAFRICA portion of the event “makes time for quality brainstorming on how the future of the African market can be shaped to allow for sustainable growth of the industry.”

Starting off advanceAFRICA is the discussion ‘Where we are and where we want to be: the 5 year plan for Africa regulation.’ Said to be the most regulated gambling market in the region, South Africa is the perfect place to discover how the regulatory landscape is expected to change.

Another discussion will focus on ‘What the European operator needs to know when entering the African market.’

Regulation is once more the topic in the talk, ‘Keeping regulation current: Staying on top of technological advancement.’

Ending the first day are discussions on ‘Protecting the integrity of local leagues’ and ‘Sustainable startups: How to position yourself for acquisition.’

The second day opens with a look at ‘Harnessing the entrepreneurial Africa spirit.’ Later in the day, the industry is examined in light of the United Nations Global Compact, which encourages corporate sustainability.

The next talk deals with the use of blockchain technology in Africa, with the question: Is blockchain “a pipe dream or dream come true?”

The last advanceAFRICA talk is on ‘Using the economic impact of regulation to boost public perceptions of gambling.’

Among notable speakers attending are Sense4Gaming Principal Consultant and Owner Robert Brassai; Alderney eGambling Chief Executive Susan O’Leary; Paystack co-founder and CEO Shola Akinlade; Sporting Bet South Africa co-founder and Managing Director Tyrone Dobbin; International Center for Gaming Regulation UNLV Executive Director André Wilsenach; Ghana Gaming Commission former chairman H.R.T. Ali; and Chalkline Sports Head of iGaming and African Markets Jason Foster.

You can register now at the ICE Africa website.

