Changes in gambling industry landscape takes the spotlight in WrB London

The WrB London conference, happening on October 17 at the OXO2 Tower in London, UK, will help you understand how to navigate the gambling industry, as more focus is given on regulations and policies that try to integrate responsible gambling (RG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) with business needs.

Organizers of the conference said, “If you want to avoid huge fines, keep your licence and profit from a higher lifetime value per player, there’s only one place to be on October 17th.”

In between talks and discussions are networking breaks for entrepreneurs to get together and come up with new opportunities.

Among the discussions that will take place is ‘The director’s cut: Minimizing the tension between commercial and sustainability goals.’ A host of recent regulations such as compliance for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and anti-money laundering (AML) need executives to reconsider how to “best split their focus between regulatory best-practice and fulfilling shareholder requirements.” Also considered is “how to hammer home the concept that compliance and CSR drives revenue” among personnel, for an organization to adjust its practices and culture. Moderating is Gamble Aware Deputy Chief Executive Iain Corby, with speakers Mike Rothwell, Caesars Entertainment managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Britt Boeskov, Kindred chief programme officer.

‘I, Robot: Weighing up the value and roles of the tech and personal approaches in the future of RG’ will be moderated by Andreas Hartmann, chief operating officer and co-founder of VAIX. The discussion will deal with how to treat problem gamblers in light of availability of technologies, posing the question, “Is it safe to assume that only problem gamblers need a personal approach?” Also studied is the harm prevention example of Norway, which includes “increasing the length of the game in proportion with the height of the stake.” Speaking here are Remote Gambling Association Social Responsibility and Regulatory Affairs Manager Stella Dalton, Camelot Chief Data Officer Mike O’Donohue, Gamban CEO Jack Symons, GamCare CEO Anna Hemmings, and Sustainable Interaction Chief Treasury Officer Christofer Hagstedt.

Another discussion will deal with regulatory compliance, taking into account the recent fines issued by the UK Gambling Commission totaling £18 million ($23.4 million). ‘Inspecting the operator’s arsenal of pre-existing RG tools’ looks at different facets of business operations to improve harm reduction and self-exclusion measures, including staff training and marketing tools. Speaking here are Holland Casino Vice-President for Security and Responsible Gambling Janny Wierda, PAF Responsible Gambling Manager Jocke Nyberg, MyLotto24 Head of Compliance Anna Dearlove, and Gaming Innovation Group Head of Legal and Regulatory Compliance Claudio Caruana.

Karen Gray, director for corporate marketing and engagement of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, will be giving a talk, ‘The customer is always right: A guide to interacting with the consumer in 2018’ to wrap things up.

