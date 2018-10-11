3 Barrels: Stars & SHR partner; human lie detector returns; Neeme joins RIU

POKER

Three barrels of jungle juice from the jovial jousters at PokerStars including a renewed partnership with the Seminole Hard Rock in Florida, the return of the human lie detector, and a top Vlogger joins forces with a top Twitcher.

PokerStars is partnering with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (SHR), Hollywood, Florida for the second time in 2018, and once again, the lure on the end of the spinner sparkles platinum.

You don’t have to be a chemist to know that these two go together like sodium and chlorine. The two have paired up several times before, most notably in 2017 when together they raised $66,000 for victims of Hurricane Irma, and they will do it all again in November.

Throughout the penultimate month of the year, customers of the SHR have the opportunity to win one of three $30,000 Platinum Passes for the $25,000 buy-in PokerStars’ Player’s No-Limit Hold’em Championship, taking place in January at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas.

The first route is via the Moneymaker PSPC Tour currently snaking its way around the United States. The $86 buy-in, $30k GTD No-Limit Hold’em event takes place Nov 9-11 with the winner securing a pass. More than 4,000 people have already enjoyed the uber-successful live tour, that also held an online leg.

Here are the remaining dates.

Get to it.

$30,000 (and possibly millions more) for $86.

10-Oct to 14-Oct at Live!, Baltimore, Maryland

23-Oct to 23-Oct at Run It Up Reno, Reno, Nevada

31-Oct to 02-Nov at Talking Stick, Phoenix, Arizona

9-Nov to 11-Nov at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, Floria

The second opportunity comes courtesy of a charity poker tournament held on behalf of the Feeding South Florida Charity. The $300 buy-in event takes place at the Hard Rock Event Centre, Tuesday 13 November, with the pre-party beginning at 6 pm. Cards will be in the air at 7 pm, and players can re-enter as many times as they choose for the first two hours. PokerStars is injecting $50k in cash and prizes including that second $30k Platinum Pass.

Lastly, anyone competing in the Rock ’N’ Roll Poker Open between Nov 14-27 will see their name entered into a special draw that takes place on November 28. If your name leaps out of the hat like a frog who has realised they have hopped into a cat litter box after a night of mouse curry, then you also get a free ride and a seat to the most important $25k in history.

So far, PokerStars has handed out $330,000 worth of Platinum Passes to US-based players.

Indonesian Tsunami Appeal

Sticking with the natural disaster theme for a few paragraphs, and The Stars Group’s charitable arm, Helping Hands, has once again partnered with the global relief charity CARE International to provide aid for the victims of the Sulawesi earthquakes.

Mother nature ravaged the Indonesian island on Friday, September 28, killing more than 1,900 people, injuring 2,549 more, and affecting 1.6m people.

Helping Hands promise to match any donations you would like to make to the cause, and you can do so by using Stars Coins via the Stars Reward Store, or credit/debit card donations via this CARE International link.

The Human Lie Detector is Back

At the turn of the year, PokerStars ran with a Truth or Bluff promotion in a bid to give away a $30,000 Platinum Pass, and it seems all went well because the theme is back.

The new promotion is called Human Lie Detector, and Daniel Negreanu is the leading man, throwing three questions at an array of Team Pros in a bid to pick out the bluff.

You can also get involved.

All you have to do is tweet answer 1, 2 or 3 along with #HumanLieDetector and your Stars ID, and if you guess right you will receive a freeroll ticket for a competition taking place, Sunday 11 November, where a Platinum Pass goes to the winner (there are also $3k in consolation prizes up for grabs).

The man famed for calling your two hole cards takes on Andre Akkari in the first video.

Check it out.

Andrew Neeme Joins Team Run It Up

In June, Jason Somerville’s Run It Up joined forces with PokerStars and pledged to create a team of broadcasting superstars.

They weren’t kidding.

Arlie Shaban is currently making a name for himself (with a helping hand from Stars) in the 12 Labours of Arlie promotion, and in the past few days, the award-winning Vlogger, Andrew Neeme, has agreed to join the team in a cross-promotional deal with Somerville.

However, I’m not sure if Neeme’s fans will feel like they are sucking sour milk through a straw on the deal.

Neeme amassed 95,802 subscribers, making him the third most popular vlogger in poker behind Daniel Negreanu (233,393) and Doug Polk (218,620), thanks to a heroic like work ethic.

The alliance with Run It Up means Neeme will play on WSOP.com streaming online on Twitch, and one assumes it will be a big commitment, taking him away from his bread and butter live work.

On the upside, Neeme said working with the Run It Up team opens up the potential for the crew to help him with video editing work freeing the one-person band to work on providing more value for his fans.

Neeme also has a clothing line called FVRBL, which Run It Up will promote, and Somerville himself will attend Neeme’s next meet-up cash game (MUG) at the Westgate Casino in Las Vegas.

