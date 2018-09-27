NetEnt games live on the regulated market in Canada

PRESS RELEASES

Following completed technical integration, a range of NetEnt’s popular games is now live with British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) through an agreement with IGT. This marks the first entry for NetEnt on the regulated market in Canada.

NetEnt has previously agreed with IGT to supply online casino games to BCLC. The integration is now complete and a range of NetEnt’s portfolio of world-leading games is available to BCLC’s players through the IGT Connect™ integration layer IGT is providing to the lottery. BCLC is a member of World Lottery Association (WLA), the industry organization for state-authorized lotteries around the world.

Therese Hillman, Group CEO of NetEnt, commented: “Launching our games to players in British Columbia is an important milestone for us in our expansion in North America. Entering regulated markets is a vital part of our strategy going forward, especially within the WLA segment. I am sure that our exciting games will be much appreciated by BCLC’s players.”

For additional information please contact:

Therese Hillman, Group CEO, NetEnt

Phone: +46 8 57 85 45 00

therese.hillman@netent.com

Roland Glasfors, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, NetEnt

Phone: +46 760 024 863

roland.glasfors@netent.com

This press release contains information that NetEnt AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:30 CET on September 27th, 2018.

About NetEnt Americas LLC

NetEnt Americas LLC is a US subsidiary of NetEnt AB (publ), a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Visit http://www.games.netent.com to try our games. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 1,000 people in Malta, Stockholm, Kiev, Krakow, Gothenburg, Gibraltar and New Jersey. www.netent.com

Comments