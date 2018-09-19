ComeOn launches new casino brand “Blitzino.com” in Germany

PRESS RELEASES

Gaming operator ComeOn, a Cherry AB (publ) – STO: CHER-B.ST, subsidiary, has launched Blitzino.com, a new brand targeting the German market. Blitzino combines the local word for lightning, “Blitz”, with Casino, offering deposits, withdrawals and casino play all at lightning speed.

Blitzino.com operates under a Malta Gaming Authority licence and allows customers to benefit from faster casino play and withdrawals without time-consuming registration.

Lahcene Merzoug, CEO of ComeOn, said: “After launching Snabbare and Hajper in Sweden and Nopeampi in Finland, our desire was to bring this business model to Germany. As the name suggests, the experience for the customer is faster and easier than anything previously available on the market, so with Blitzino the customer can start playing instantly and access their winnings in lightning speed.”

Blitzino.com is a secure and fast pay and play service that has been made easy to use. The full Know Your Customer (KYC) solution on every deposit allows customers to play casino instantaneously without having to go through the ordinary time-consuming registration process. The withdrawal process has also been made as fast and efficient as possible only and takes 15 minutes.

ComeOn is a leading business in the rapidly expanding online gaming market via mobile, tablet and computer, with well-known brands and strong positions, primarily in casino and sports betting.

For further information, please contact:

Lahcene Merzoug, CEO, lachene.merzoug@comeon.com

Anders Antonsson, IR & Communications: +46 709 994 970, anders.antonsson@cherry.se

This information was submitted for publication on 19 September May 2018, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

CHERRY IN BRIEF

Cherry is an innovative and fast-growing company within gaming, entertainment and media. Established in 1963, today Cherry operates through five diversified business areas: Online Gaming, Game Development, Online Marketing, Gaming Technology, and Restaurant Casino. The Group’s objective is to grow organically in combination with strategic acquisitions of fast-growing companies. Cherry employs some 1,400 people and has about 9,250 shareholders. The Company’s class B share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Mid Cap segment. More information is available at www.cherry.se

Comments