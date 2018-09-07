Scientific Games has a new Executive VP

BUSINESS

This past Tuesday, Scientific Games (SG) announced another shakeup at the company. Effective the same day, James Sottile had been recruited by the company to be its executive VP and chief legal officer. Sottile reports directly to SG’s president and CEO, Barry Cottle.

In a statement (in pdf) by the company, Cottle said, “Jim brings more than 30 years of experience working across multiple industries. He is an accomplished legal strategist and litigator, as well as an experienced leader. I look forward to working with him, as he guides our world-class legal organization to support our strategic objectives and positively impact our business results. He is a terrific addition to our executive team. David Smail will be staying on in an advisory role through the end of the year.”

Sottile joins SG by way of Jones Day, an international law firm. He is said to have substantial experience creating legal strategies targeting critical business issues, as well as negotiating with regulators on complex solutions. He has been a “notable practitioner” for the past 13 years, according to the Chambers USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers list, as well as being recognized since 2011 in the category of The Best Lawyers in America.

He said of his appointment, “I am excited by the opportunity to lead Scientific Games’ global legal organization and work with Barry and his leadership team to ensure the Company continues its global leadership in Gaming and Lottery and is successful in its efforts to drive innovation and benefit all key stakeholders. My passion is leading winning teams, and I am thrilled to lead and advance the success of Scientific Games’ great legal team.”

This past May, the gaming systems provider announced a series of new appointments that included a new executive for its Gaming Division, a VP for its new sportsbook and a new executive VP to oversee all the company’s divisions.

SG is a leading provider of services, games and systems for a number of gaming-related segments, including social gaming, lotteries and casinos. It also provides a range of digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms. It is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol SGMS.

