ComeOn applies for Swedish gaming licences

BY Press Releases ON September 06, 2018

Gaming operator ComeOn, a Cherry AB (publ) – STO: CHER-B.ST subsidiary, has initiated its submission of applications to the Swedish Gambling Authority for licences for online gaming and betting in Sweden.

ComeOn applies for Swedish gaming licencesComeOn is a leading player in the expanding online gaming market via mobile, tablet and desktop, with well-known brands and strong positions, primarily in casino and sports betting. The company has operations in seven key markets, gaming licences in Malta, Schleswig-Holstein and United Kingdom, as well as a sports betting licence in Poland.

