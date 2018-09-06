ComeOn applies for Swedish gaming licences

PRESS RELEASES

Gaming operator ComeOn, a Cherry AB (publ) – STO: CHER-B.ST subsidiary, has initiated its submission of applications to the Swedish Gambling Authority for licences for online gaming and betting in Sweden.

ComeOn is a leading player in the expanding online gaming market via mobile, tablet and desktop, with well-known brands and strong positions, primarily in casino and sports betting. The company has operations in seven key markets, gaming licences in Malta, Schleswig-Holstein and United Kingdom, as well as a sports betting licence in Poland.

For further information, please contact:

Lahcene Merzoug, CEO, lachene.merzoug@comeon.com

Anders Antonsson, IR & Communications: +46 709 994 970, anders.antonsson@cherry.se

This information was submitted for publication on 5 September 2018, at 4:00 p.m. CET.

CHERRY IN BRIEF

Cherry is an innovative and fast-growing company within gaming, entertainment and media. Established in 1963, today Cherry operates through five diversified business areas: Online Gaming, Game Development, Online Marketing, Gaming Technology, and Restaurant Casino. The Group’s objective is to grow organically in combination with strategic acquisitions of fast-growing companies. Cherry employs some 1,400 people and has about 9,250 shareholders. The Company’s class B share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, Mid Cap segment. More information is available at www.cherry.se

