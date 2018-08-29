Scientific Games shows off new lottery gaming system in Kansas

BUSINESS

US-based Scientific Games Corporation (SG) has introduced an innovative gaming system for the Kansas Lottery. It offers a modern complement of Wave point-of-sale retail terminals in addition to an updated list of draw games and is part of the company’s “strategic plan” to increase revenues for the state.

According to a press release, the new system is already live in the state lottery’s retail network, which includes approximately 1,700 stores. According to Pat McHugh, SG’s Global Lottery Systems Senior VP, said, “The new enterprise gaming system and related services from Scientific Games Corporation will help the Kansas Lottery achieve the strategic goals it set to maximize returns to state of Kansas’ programs.”

McHugh also pointed out that lottery players in the state are now able to enjoy “the thrill of horse racing and the payout and prizes of a keno game” via the company’s newly introduced Racetrax electronic virtual race platform. Racetrax is offered by all Kansas Lottery retail establishments, including around 300 that allow players to watch their own races on TV monitors.

He further stated, “We are honored to be the provider of choice to help the Kansas Lottery grow over the next decade and serve its players and retailers by continuously integrating the industry’s most innovative game content, products and technology.”

In September of last year, SG was awarded a ten-year contract to supply the Kansas Lottery with gaming systems and other services. SG indicated that all of its technology in the state is powered by the company’s Momentum lottery enterprise suite, which features SG’s SciTrak Ultra inventory management system for instant games in addition to the Aegis open architecture.

Kansas Lottery Executive Director Terry Presta added, “Our partnership with Scientific Games Corporation supports the Kansas Lottery’s mission to responsibly grow revenues for the state of Kansas with new and enhanced products and services. Our players will delight with new game experiences and our retailers will benefit from a variety of operational efficiencies from the technology innovation.”

SG has been involved in litigation recently that found the company obligated to fork over $315 million in response to a patent dispute. Shuffle Tech International and three other companies had sued the gaming giant for keeping them out of the market and a jury found in favor of the plaintiffs. SG is more than likely going to appeal the decision.

