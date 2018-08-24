Playsugarhouse.com is the first gaming operator in the US to launch an integrated Online Sportsbook and Casino

PRESS RELEASES

New Jersey’s PlaySugarHouse.com Sportsbook & Casino Will Offer Over 5 million Live In-Game Bet Options A Year Through Its Mobile Apps

CHERRY HILL, NJ-August 23, 2018 – New Jersey’s online casino innovator, PlaySugarHouse.com is doubling down by introducing its world-class sportsbook to the Garden State’s residents and visitors. Operated by Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the new SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino features a wide variety of bets, competitive odds and a ground-breaking loyalty program that seamlessly merges casino games with sports betting. Players will earn loyalty and bonus points on every single sports and casino wager, including the more than 5 million Live In-Game bet options and 450 casino games and live dealer table games. Additionally, unified player accounts, wallet and bonusing allow players to easily switch between sports betting and casino play.

RSI and PlaySugarHouse.com are committed to offering players in New Jersey the most bang for their buck, with millions of Live In-Game bet offers. Great odds and advanced technology enables those In-Game bets at PlaySugarHouse.com to remain open longer and maximize betting opportunities during the game. Players have the opportunity to make a wide range of bets including who will win the game, upcoming plays, over/under for teams and players, partial game bet, parlays, and much more. An innovative feature allows players to cash-out an active bet before the outcome is determined, allowing them to secure part of their winnings or cut their losses as the odds change.

As one of the first to launch online sports betting in New Jersey, Rush Street Interactive already has a wealth of experience and knowledge in operating a regulated online and mobile Sportsbook in Colombia. “Being the first US-based gaming operator to launch a regulated online sportsbook outside of the US has been helpful in establishing the SugarHouse Online Sportsbook & Casino,” said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. “We’ve matured our sportsbook product and validated that players value our proprietary sportsbook loyalty program, including earning points on every single bet.”

In an effort to provide players with the best possible experience, SugarHouse Online Sportsbook is user-friendly and makes the sports betting process easy to understand for those looking to get in on the action. For example, PlaySugarHouse.com will offer 3 ways of displaying odds: 1) American odds for those familiar with Vegas-style betting, 2) fractional odds for those familiar with horse race betting and 3) decimal odds that are easy to understand for new players to sports betting. Decimal odds are simply what you multiply your stake with in order to calculate payout (i.e. bet $100 at odd 3.50 and your payout is $350).

The iOS (downloadable in the apple store) and Android (downloadable from PlaySugarHouse.com) mobile apps are also easy to use and have all of the same advanced functions and features as the desktop platform, allowing players to get in on the action while on the go.

Take a tour of the site here: PlaySugarHouse.com

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating regulated online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive owns, develops, and operates an in-house proprietary iGaming platform that has enabled the company’s playsugarhouse.com brand to rapidly become one of the leaders in the online casino market in New Jersey. In addition to deployments in legal and regulated iGaming markets, the Rush Street Interactive iGaming platform also powers a growing number of social casino4fun websites, including those belonging to several of the Rush Street Gaming’s affiliated land-based casino brands. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North Americas and has developed and operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York. For more information, visit: www.rushstreetgaming.com. SugarHouse Online Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com.

