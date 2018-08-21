Betting on Sports 2018: What’s next for US sports betting market?

CONFERENCES

The U.S. Supreme Court finally lifted the federal ban on sports betting, much to the delight of gambling fans and operators. Immediately, several U.S. states decided to regulate the game and open the doors of opportunities to many operators from across the globe.

With the repeal of the controversial 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Professional Act, the biggest question that everybody is asking now is “what’s next for the U.S. sports betting industry?”

Panelists in this year’s Betting on Sports Week 2018, which will be held at the Olympia London on Sept. 18-21, are set to answer this question by thoroughly dissecting the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling.

Renowned thought leaders in the gambling industry will also give their insights on what opportunities have opened up, what avenues have closed, and what needs to happen after the U.S. decided to regulate sports gambling in the country.

Currently, there is no other event that comes close to the quality and quantity of speakers that have been assembled for Betting on Sports. The lineup includes key industry figures like Jason Robins, CEO, DraftKings; Anthony Werkman, CEO, Betway; Jesper Karrbrink, CEO, Mr Green; Paris Smith, CEO, Pinnacle; Richard Flint, CEO, Skybet; Per Widerstrom, CEO, Fortuna Group; Kresimir Spajic, SVP Online Gaming, Hard Rock International; George Daskalakis, founder & CEO, Stoiximan & Betano; and Constantinos Antonopoulos, vice chairman, Intralot.

Also joining the Betting on Sport 2018 lineup of speakers are Mark Blandford, founder, Sportingbet; Fabio Schiavolin, CEO, Snaitech; Matthew Porter, CEO, Professional Darts Corporation; Bill Mummery, executive director, SBOBet; Len Brown, chief legal officer, PGA Tour; Snooker Legend Ronnie O’Sullivan; and Matt Scarrott, Director of Sportsbook, BetVictor.

Of course, the four-day conference isn’t only about the U.S. sports betting market. Attendees can look forward to 50 conference sessions, five conference rooms and 10 main conference tracks dedicated to answer the important issues and trends in the global regulated sports betting market. They will include input from operators, suppliers, service providers, affiliates and media interests, payment specialists, compliance, law and regulatory experts; and sports clubs and organizations.

To facilitate business and networking among delegates, eight dedicated networking areas with plenty of networking and one-on-one opportunities, while event organizer SBC has booked some of London’s most iconic venues for networking drinks and parties.

For enquiries regarding registration, sponsorship, and exhibition opportunities, visit the official Betting on Sports 2018 website.

