PGA heads to New Jersey, sports betting expected alongside the greens

BUSINESS

The Professional Golf Association (PGA) is on its way to Paramus, New Jersey for the 12th edition of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, scheduled to be held from August 23 – 26. The state is one of a few to now offer legalized sports wagers, and many expect to see bets taking place right on the course.

Following the demise of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in May, the subject of sports betting has been a hot-button item across the country, with many sports leagues joining the debates in an effort to receive an “integrity fee” from all wagers. This PGA Tour event will be one of the first major sporting events to take place in a state that has legalized sports gambling.

New Jersey already several sportsbooks operational. Six are located at casinos in Atlantic City and two are offered from horse racetracks, Meadowlands and Monmouth Park. Despite the PGA’s attempts at securing the integrity fee, it won’t see any proceeds from sports bets at the upcoming event.

The competition at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus will be the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The club is located only about a half-hour from the Meadowlands FanDuel Sportsbook, which will allow gamblers to bet on which player will win at the end of the event next Sunday. 125 golfers are expected to tee off for the event, including possibly Tiger woods or Dustin Johnson. In addition to wagering on the winner, prop bets will also be made available.

The PGA doesn’t want a lot of prop bets taking place (unless, of course, it is able to get its integrity fee). It released a statement saying, “The Tour wants states that are legalize sports betting to avoid allowing in-game prop bets such as whether Tiger will miss his next fairway. PGA officials feel that’s an area that could become susceptible to outside influences and jeopardize the integrity of golf.”

After DraftKings officially launched its mobile betting platform earlier this month, some are wondering if the PGA Tour will be available for mobile betting. DraftKings was only given permission by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to conduct a soft launch of the platform, which means that it more than likely will not be available to a wide range of users.

