New Jersey residents can now gamble on the run thanks to DraftKings

BUSINESS

New Jersey fantasy sports fans now have the ability to bet while on the go. Major fantasy sports provider DraftKings announced this past Wednesday the release of a new mobile app, becoming the first company to introduce mobile sports betting in the state.

The app, DraftKings Sportsbook, allows users to place sports wagers from any point within the state’s boundaries during an initial invite-only period. Anyone in The Garden State can sign up directly through DraftKings’ website.

This is certainly only the first mobile app of many that will come to market. Sports gambling is going to prove to be a highly competitive industry, and many casino operators, bookmakers, technology companies and even professional sports leagues are looking to capitalize on the excitement. Those that can offer the most access with the least amount of barriers will pull ahead of the pack early on.

The introduction of mobile sports betting is also seen as key to help propel legal betting ahead of off-shore betting, which has reportedly attracted as much as $150 billion in bets. The push by New Jersey to legalize sports betting, in part, relied on this argument when presenting its case to the US Supreme Court, which ultimately agreed with the state’s position.

While several states have already worked feverishly to introduce legalized sports gambling, some aren’t as anxious. Rhode Island, for example, adopted legislation in June to authorize sports betting, but isn’t expected to introduce any platforms until October at the earliest. Even then, there have been no provisions to allow either mobile or online gambling. Only West Virginia, after New Jersey and Nevada, is preparing to allow mobile sports gambling across the state in the foreseeable future.

DraftKings was able to introduce its mobile platform through a partnership with the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. Per New Jersey law, mobile gambling providers must be tied to either a casino or a racetrack in the state that currently operates a sportsbook. The initial DraftKings Sportsbook invite-only period fulfills a requirement by New Jersey’s Department of Gaming Enforcement for operators to conduct a soft-launch period prior to receiving full regulatory approval.

Current DraftKings users can log onto the mobile platform with the same registration information used for the company’s other offerings. The mobile app includes different types of betting and allows users to exit a wager if they change their minds.

Comments