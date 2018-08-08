Paddy Power Betfair trims outlook despite robust H1 bottom line

BUSINESS

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) remained pessimistic about its full-year 2018 outlook even as its revenues accelerated at a faster pace in the second quarter of the year.

In a regulatory filing, PPB estimated that its full-year EBITDA will land in between £460 million ($591.43 million) and £480 million ($617.14 million) due to the introduction of additional taxes and losses from its growing U.S. business.

The latest figures were much lower compared to the EBITDA estimates of in between £470 million ($604.28 million) and £495 million ($636.43 million) that PPB issued in May. PPB cited several factors for the downward revision of its full-year EBITDA, including the introduction of new Australian taxes, the integration of FanDuel operations in the U.S., and lower horse-racing revenues at its Betfair exchange.

“[T]he downgrade to [PPB’s] earnings guidance is a reminder of the regulatory risks the company faces in Australia and the UK, not to mention the execution challenges it faces in the US,” Senior Market Analyst Fiona Cincotta of UK-based brokerage City Index said in a statement.

Looking at the big picture, Cincotta noted that PPB actually had a great run in the first half of 2018 as strong second quarter bottomline offset the bookmaker’s first quarter flat earnings.

Financial data showed that PPB’s H1 2018 revenue rose 5 percent to £867 million ($1.11 billion) in the first half of 2018 from £827 million ($1.06 billion) during the same period in 2017, thanks to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The company’s underlying EBITDA dropped 1 percent to £217 million ($279.31 million) in April to June 2018 period against the £220 million ($283.18 million) it registered in the same period last year. PPB’s profits before tax was up 4 percent to £106 million ($136.44 million) year-on-year.

The online segment of PBB posted a total revenue of £462 million ($594.67 million) for the first half of 2018, a 5 percent increase year-on-year. Sports revenue was also up 5 percent in the first six months of 2018 after sportsbook revenues offset the decline in exchange and B2B revenues.

PPB was off to a slow start this year after its revenue for the first quarter fell by as much as two percent. However, things started to turn around for PPB in the second quarter as punters came back to wager during World Cup event after an uncanny string of bookmaker-friendly football results earlier this year.

The Irish bookmaker announced that its revenues jumped 13 percent across the group in the three months ending June 30, 2018.

PBB’s sports revenue segment for the second quarter climbed 12 percent, boosted by the World Cup betting, which contributed some £23 million ($29.6 million) in revenues. Before the World Cup kicked off in June, the wagering firm noted that it was already tracking a 9 percent revenue growth for the quarter.

Meanwhile, PPB also reported robust business in the land down under during the first six months of the year. Data showed that revenues of PPB’s Australian division rose 5 percent to £182 million ($234.26 million) in H1 2018 from £173 million ($222.67 million) during the same period last year.

PPB, which operates the online betting brand Sportsbet in Australia, also recorded a gross profit of £131 million ($168.62 million) in the six months that ended June 30, 2018, up 3 percent from £127 million ($163.47 million) in the same period a year ago. Its underlying EBITDA for H1 2018 climbed 9 percent to £59 million ($79.94 million).

The bookmaker’s retail division’s posted a total revenue of £162 million ($208.52 million) in the first half of 2018, up 1 percent from £160 million ($205.95 million) in the same period last year. PPB operates at least 629 betting shops across the UK and Ireland. During the period, PPB reported that it opened three shops in the UK and two shops in Ireland.

The company said that its retail division’s EBITDA dropped 8 percent to £34 million ($43.76 million) in H1 2018 due to the decline in its sports revenue.

In the U.S., PPB said its net revenue rose 11 percent to £61 million ($78.52 million) in H1 2018 from £55 million ($70.79 million) in the same period last year. In local currency terms, the company said that the revenue increase in H1 2018 was 22 percent.

PPB U.S. gross profit also rose 10 percent to £47 million ($60.5 million) year-on-year while its underlying EBITDA jumped 26 percent to £9 million ($11.58 million). The data only included revenues from its U.S. horseracing TV and wagering network, Betfair Casino and Betfair Exchange in New Jersey, and the early-stage daily fantasy operator DRAFT.

Although it hasn’t included the newly acquired Fantasy Sports giant FanDuel in its financial report, PPB said that the New York-based firm’s revenue reportedly increased 4 percent while generating “a small EBITDA loss in the period.”

“The combined U.S. business is expected to be loss making in the second half of the year due to the seasonality of daily fantasy business, which has high levels of marketing at the start of the NFL season in September and October, and the launch of the sports betting business,” PPB said in a statement.

