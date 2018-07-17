Lottery betting sites form new trade body to educate regulators

BUSINESS

Online lottery betting operators have formed a new umbrella group to defend their business model from overzealous gaming regulators and protectionist lottery monopolies.

The European Lotto Betting Association (ELBA) is a new trade body comprised of Lottoland, Multilotto, myLotto24, Lottogo and Legacy8. ELBA spokesperson Lena Patel, myLotto24’s head of corporate affairs, told iGaming Business that the new body’s stated goal is to “dispel myths” about the lottery betting business.

Lottery betting operators are under fire in multiple markets, having been banned outright in Australia last month, while the UK has imposed new restrictions on operators’ ability to offer betting markets on non-UK EuroMillions lottery draws.

Patel noted that the “general tone and language about lottery betting in the media is negative,” despite the ELBA’s view that a lot of this talk “has not been backed up by evidence.” Patel said the “collective voice of the industry hasn’t been strong enough” and the ELBA aimed to inform the public that lottery betting operators are “legitimate” and “we do give back to good causes.”

The ELBA is currently drafting a code of conduct for existing and future members that will “provide definite levels of standards to make sure we’re in line with each other.” This code is expected to be released any day now.

Patel told eGaming Review that the ELBA wanted to “foster a closer working relationship with regulators” to ensure “coherent, strong, sustainable and fair” oversight of the lottery betting sector that doesn’t “unfairly penalize millions of customers who want to take part in lottery betting.”

For the time being, Patel says the ELBA is focusing its efforts on improving lottery betting’s image with European regulators, specifically those markets where “regulation is changing” and “parties with vested interests” are baying for lottery betting operators to be dragged to the woodshed.

The ELBA isn’t the first lottery betting group to attempt to fend off disaster. The Lotto Betting Group, whose ranks include Lottoland and Multilotto, has battled the UK government over its lottery betting restrictions.

