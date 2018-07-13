POKER

Triton Super High Roller Series Jeju to feature 3 ante-only short deck events

BY Erik Gibbs ON July 13, 2018

As the WSOP starts to wind down, another series of poker tournaments will be just about ready to get underway halfway around the world. In just a little more than a week, the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series will kick off in Jeju, South Korea with five tournaments scheduled across the 10-day event. Out of the five, three will be ante-only short-deck tournaments.

Triton Super High Roller Series Jeju to feature three ante-only short deck eventsShort-deck, or Six-Plus Hold’em, is the latest variation of the popular Texas Hold’em format and has rapidly increased in popularity. In this version, the cards from 2 to 5 are removed, making the 6 the lowest card in the game. The Ace is still played high or low, meaning a player can have a straight of A-6-7-8-9 or one of 10-J-Q-K-A. Additionally, flushes beat full houses and a set beats a straight. Short-deck has created an entirely new twist on a popular game, and probably shouldn’t be played after a few too many cocktails.

The Triton series will offer the short-deck version as ante-only games. No blinds are posted; rather, players who receive hole cards pay an ante with the ante increasing in size at regular intervals. The result is more players competing in a given hand, as they have already paid into the pot.

The festival will begin on July 23 and run through Aug. 1. There will be short-deck games with buy-ins of $13,000, $64,000 and $127,000, as well as a regular NLHE game of $64,000 and the competition’s Main Event with a buy-in of $255,000.

Triton recently held another high-roller festival in Montenegro that saw several players pick up some massive paydays. Jason Koon took down the $127,000 buy-in short-deck event for over $3.5 million, while Phil Ivey was victorious at the $32,000 event for $604,977. He also finished third in the $127,000 tournament for a not-to-shabby prize of $1.6 million. Both are expected to make appearances in Jeju, along with Richard Yong, Daniel Cates and Mikita Badziouski, who took down the Montenegro Main Event for $2.5 million.

Coverage of the series will be available on Twitch, with Lex Veldhius, Chen An Lin and Randy Lew providing commentary.

views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CalvinAyre.com

