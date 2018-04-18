New payment system in place to make online gaming easier

PRESS RELEASES

PlaySugarHouse.com is First in US to Launch Wyrz Payment Solution

CHERRY HILL, NJ-April 18, 2018 – SugarHouse Online Casino is making history once again in the iGaming world by being the first in the country to introduce a new alternative payment that now makes it easier for players with credit and debit cards to reliably deposit into their online gaming accounts at PlaySugarHouse.com. Wyrz is a secure way for all players to load money from their preferred cards into their account, which until now hasn’t always been so easy.

Many may not be aware that one of the biggest challenges with online gaming in New Jersey has to do with depositing money to play. When a player tries to fund their account with a conventional debit or credit card payment, the transaction would often fail. But thanks to the partnership between PlaySugarHouse.com and Wyrz, that is no longer an issue for those looking to wager and win on the exciting games offered on the site.

“We’re excited that more of our players can now reliably use their preferred payment methods, debit and credit cards, to fund their online casino accounts at PlaySugarHouse.com,” said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive.

Wyrz is a virtual prepaid Visa® card that offers users a simple, fast and secure payment method that allows them to make purchases anywhere Visa is accepted online, including PlaySugarHouse.com. Players simply enter their credit or debit card information, and if their card cannot be accepted directly, they are seamlessly redirected to purchase a Wyrz prepaid card, with no additional fees or charges – thus enabling them to deposit funds into their PlaySugarHouse.com account.

“We’re delighted to have formally launched Wyrz in the US with Rush Street’s PlaySugarHouse.com,” said Justin Lunny, CEO of Wyrz. “Rush Street is a perfect partner for us with their continued focus and commitment to innovation and the player experience. Wyrz will further enhance player satisfaction, helping remove friction from the account funding process which at present can be frustrating.”

“Our collaboration with Wyrz to introduce this new and exciting payment method to the US market is the latest example of PlaySugarHouse.com continuing to lead the way in New Jersey with new games and payment methods for our players’ enjoyment,” added Schwartz.

Regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), the PlaySugarHouse.com site boasts over 400 slots from Konami, IGT, Aristocrat, WMS Gaming, Bally, NYX Gaming Group, Spin Games, High 5 Games, NetEnt, Gaming Realms (Slingo) and Inspired (Virtual Sports). Visitors on PlaySugarHouse.com will also find a wide range of online table games including single-deck and multi-deck blackjack games only available at PlaySugarHouse.com.

SugarHouse Online Casino features enticing player promotions, including industry low, player-friendly wagering requirements of only 1 times on bonuses and rewards. All new players receive bonus money from PlaySugarHouse.com of at least $10, and often more, to give the site a try.

In addition, they can receive a 100% bonus on their first deposit of up to $100. New Jersey’s premier online casino loyalty program, iRush Rewards, offers players unique and exciting benefits and rewards both online and at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive is also the developer of the SugarHouse’s Casino4Fun website. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North America. Rush Street developed and o operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, and Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois. Rivers Casino Resort in Schenectady, New York, is set to open February 8, 2017. All Rush Street casinos lead the markets in which they operate. For more information, visit www.rushstreetgaming.com

About Wyrz

Wyrz is delivered by Prepaid Network Inc. Prepaid Network Inc. was founded by iGaming & eCommerce payments experts with extensive experience supporting leading European-regulated iGaming operators. Prepaid Network Inc delivers innovative payment solutions to its merchants to maximize payment success for their customers. Wyrz is a virtual prepaid Visa® card that offers users a simple, fast and secure payment method that allows them to make purchases anywhere Visa is accepted online. The Wyrz Prepaid Visa Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. For more information, visit: https://www.wyrz.co/

Media Contact:

Lisa Johnson

(609) 788-8548

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

For Wyrz

Antony Abrahamson

+1.917.214.6073

Antony.Abrahamson@wyrz.co

