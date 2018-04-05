NetEnt signs deal with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey

PRESS RELEASES

NetEnt, leading provider of digital casino solutions, has signed a customer agreement with gaming operator Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City for the regulated online casino market in New Jersey (USA).

NetEnt Americas LLC continues to strengthen its presence in the regulated online casino market in New Jersey and has signed a customer agreement with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, for the distribution of online games.

Hard Rock International operates one of the largest global hospitality businesses with casinos, hotels and restaurants, and will soon offer online casino gaming alongside their new land-based casino in New Jersey.

Kresimir Spajic, SVP Online Gaming, at Hard Rock International comments: “We are delighted to partner with NetEnt, known for its innovative and forward-thinking gaming solutions. NetEnt’s market-leading game titles and digital casino expertise will help us drive online casino growth with our own iconic Hard Rock brand.”

“I am thrilled about the prospects of working together with Hard Rock to offer our award-winning games to their online casino players in New Jersey. Hard Rock has a strong global brand and I look forward to supporting them to grow their new online casino business”, says Björn Krantz, Chief Commercial Officer of NetEnt.

For additional information please contact:

Björn Krantz, Chief Commercial Officer, NetEnt

Phone: +350 560 040 64

bjorn.krantz@netent.com

Roland Glasfors, Investor Relations, NetEnt

Phone: +46 760 024 863

roland.glasfors@netent.com

About NetEnt

NetEnt Americas LLC is a US subsidiary of NetEnt AB (publ), a leading digital entertainment company, providing premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Since its inception in 1996, NetEnt has been a true pioneer in driving the market with thrilling games powered by a cutting-edge platform. NetEnt is committed to helping customers stay ahead of the competition, is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (NET–B) and employs 1,000 people in Malta, Stockholm, Kiev, Krakow, Gothenburg, Gibraltar and New Jersey. www.netent.com

About Hard Rock

With venues in 75 countries, including 181 cafes, 25 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company’s two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include St. Petersburg, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects include Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.

Comments