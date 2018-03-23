Poker Brat, Kid Poker confirmed for Aria Super High Roller Bowl in May

POKER

The Super High Roller Bowl at the Aria in Las Vegas is coming up, with only 48 seats available. The first 30 were handed out through a lottery, and two of poker’s most famous players were lucky enough to see their names drawn. A total of 61 players had paid the $30,000 deposit for a chance to be chosen. Anyone who paid but wasn’t selected will have their deposit refunded.

Phil “Poker Brat” Hellmuth and “Poker Kid” Daniel Negreanu are definites for the $300,000 buy-in tourney which will run from May 27-30. The lottery was live-streamed on PokerGo with commentary provided by TV personality Ali Nejad as well as the two high-stakes pros. The tournament itself will be broadcast live on PokerGo from the start of the action until the winner is found, and NBC will be airing taped episodes of the competition on its NBC Sports Network throughout 2018.

There were some disappointed faces during the lottery, as well. High-profile players such as Fedor Holz, Tony G, Joe McKeehan and Antonio Esfandiari didn’t have the same luck as their counterparts, but still have a few options available to them to grab a seat at the felt. The Aria has reserved 16 seats and will fill them at its discretion. Additionally, two seats are available through a $10,000 satellite tournament to be held on May 26.

Apart from Negreanu and Hellmuth, several other well-known faces will be present provided they all pay the $270,000 balance of the buy-in prior to the start of the festivities. Making repeat appearances at the event are Isaac Haxton, Justin Bonomo, Kathy Lehne and Cary Katz, among others. Brian Rast, who won the tournament in 2015 for $7.5 million and Christoph Vogelsang, the 2017 champ who took home $6 million, will be looking at making repeat performances.

This year will also see participation by several rising stars. Adrian Mateos, Keith Tilston and Stephen Chidwick are three of the 11 first-timers that were among those selected through the lottery. The anticipated prize pool for this year’s tournament is expected to surpass $14 million, with $5 million going to the first-place winner.

